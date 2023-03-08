Pontefract Collieries boss frustrated with officials but pleased with returning duo and new signings

The referee dished out a plethora of cards throughout and sent Grantham’s Nathan Tyson off in the second half, but it was not a dirty game according to the Colls boss.

"I’m just glad we’ve come out of it without a loss,” said Rouse.

"They will hard done by in terms of getting the red card. I think he booked nine players and sent one off and there hasn’t really been a bad tackle in the game.

Lloyd Allinson was back in goals for Pontefract Collieries and kept a clean sheet on his return against Grantham Town. Picture: Josh Harper

"At this minute in time I’m almost fearing officials more than I am the opposition and that’s a problem.

"I don’t think the referee had any support from his linesman, he’s guessed three or four decisions. The first two bookings he gave – one for us, one for them – were never bookings in a million years and it culminates in their guy being sent-off. His second yellow is a yellow I think, but the first one is not.

"So it was one of them afternoons, but we were poor last week and we cannot always be looking at officials.

“If we are judging on last week in terms of our performance we were 100 per cent better and if anything we were just lacking that bit of quality in front of goal or that bit of desire to throw ourselves at something to make one point into three.

"We’ll take the positives and move forward.”

The return of Lloyd Allinson in goals proved important as he impressed back in the side after his loan spell at Goole AFC was ended.

Colls also fielded three new boys in returning striker Luke Hinsley, left sided player Jordan Emery who has joined on dual registration from Darlington and experienced midfield Spencer Harris who is on loan from Guiseley.

“I thought Lloyd was outstanding,” said Rouse. “If you are looking over the last five or six games we’ve kept two clean sheets and Lloyd was the one that kept both of them.

"He got a bad injury earlier in the season and we sent him out to get games and rebuild that confidence, but the message was always the same to him as we saw him as our number one keeper at the club.

"When the chance came to bring him back in we jumped at it and his performance was outstanding as were all the boys who have come in new.

"Luke (Hinsley) never stopped running and put himself about and when he doe that he is a menace to the opposition. It’d a big plus for us and for his teammates.

"Spencer Harris in the first half looked like he’d never been out of football. He’s had four or five months out injured and he’s come here to play games and get himself back into something like for next year. He obviously blew up around the 60 minute markand we had to make a substitution, but he’s only going to get stronger and stronger and better and better.

"I thought Jordan didn’t put a foot wrong at left-back, did everything that was asked of him and backed play up well.”

