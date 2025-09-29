Pontefract Collieries boss pleased with character of players in fightback to earn a point

Jack Greenhough was on target in Pontefract Collieries' 3-3 draw with Heaton Stannington. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Pontefract Collieries showed character as they bounced back from a heavy midweek defeat when battling from two goals down to collect a point from their NPL East match with Heaton Stannington.

After the shock of a 7-1 hammering at Matlock Town another defeat looked on the cards when they trailed 3-1 at the break to opponents two points behind them in the table.

But goals from Jack Greenhough and Harry Spratt earned Colls a 3-3 draw and they could have won as Greenhough also hit the woodwork and only last ditch defending kept them out in the closing stages.

Ponte had gone behind to a fifth minute penalty and conceded again before recent signing from Emley Alex Metcalfe scored his first goal for the club with a volley.

When Heaton made it 3-1 following a free-kick just before half-time they looked to be in control only for the terrific second half fightback to secure a deserved point for the hosts.

Manager Jimmy Williams was pleased with the character shown by his side.

He said: “First half we’ve got to be much better. We’ve got to manage the game, going up the slope, against the wind, which we didn’t do and that’s why we found ourselves 3-1 down at half-time.

"But in the second half the lads have shown great character to come from a two-goal deficit, pull it back to 3-all and then probably could have gone on to nick it.

"Collectively as a group we’ve got to be a lot better defensively if we are going to do anything this year. We’ll work on that going forward, but we got a point.”

Colls travel to Redcar Athletic on Wednesday then are back at their temporary Ingfield home on Saturday, but in an away game when they play Ossett United. They are also in action at Grimsby Borough next Wednesday.

• Frickley Athletic’s downturn in form in the NCE Premier Division continued with a 5-0 defeat at Sheffield.

They were only trailing to Nathan Whitehead’s 40th minute goal until a mad eight-minute spell midway through the second half saw them suddenly four down.

Alexander Hardwick went on to net four times for Sheffield in a result that flattered them.

Frickley did manage a victory in midweek in the first round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup with Cody Collins’ goal clinching a 1-0 success at home to SJR Worksop.

They travel to Beverley Town on Saturday.

Glasshoughton Welfare dropped to the bottom of the NCE Division One after a 1-0 home loss to Nostell MW, whose winner came from Matthew Hughes after 62 minutes.

They were also beaten in a close game in midweek when losing 2-1 at South Leeds, Will Mendonca netting their only goal.

A home game with Armthorpe Welfare is next up this Saturday.