Pontefract Collieries boss Rouse: ‘We played really well as a group’ against Ossett United

Pontefract Collieries' Gavin Rothery takes on Ossett United's Luke Hogg. Picture: John Clifton

The 3-1 win away to top 10 side Ossett United made it back to back victories and lifted Colls up to fourth from bottom with at least one game in hand on all the teams around them in the league.

They are now within three points of local rivals Frickley Athletic, who are 13th and are Ponte’s next opponents in a Christmas derby at The Regional Electrical Service Ltd Stadium next Monday (3pm).

Manager Rouse will be looking for more of the same from his players after they continued their improved form at Ossett.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I thought we played really well as a group and controlled the game throughout.

“Despite being behind at half-time we always felt there was something in the game for us and we could pose a threat especially in wider areas.

“Once we equalised the belief in the players grew and we stayed on the front foot for the remainder of the game and had it not been for the goalkeeper towards the end the scoreline could have been more comfortable.

"We were pleased with the result, but more with the attitude and work rate we showed throughout the game.

“We were first to every loose ball all over the pitch and it kept us on the front foot. When we play with that energy and desire we’re a difficult side to play against and that showed again.

“Over the last two weeks we’ve seen the substitutions have good impacts on the game and it shows competition is strong and the players are working together to keep us moving forward.”

Rouse added: “We’ll never complain after scoring three goals, especially away from home, and the goals were all well worked.