Pontefract Collieries boss Williams concerned by final third play as domination goes unrewarded

Joe Lumsden earned praise for his link-up play from his manager, but could not help Pontefract Collieries to victory at Brighouse Town.

Manager Jimmy Williams shared his frustration as a dominant Pontefract Collieries’ performance was not reflected in the final score in their West Yorkshire derby at Brighouse Town.

After just one defeat in their previous five NCE League games and a nice climb up to just behind the play-off places Colls travelled with confidence that they could continue their rise, but left hugely disappointed after a 1-0 defeat to opponents below them in the table.

The albeit narrow loss saw the Pontefract club drop back to ninth ahead of their return home this Saturday when they take on fourth from bottom Ashington.

They were the brighter of the two sides in the first half at Brighouse, but the game remained goalless at the break.

Although they went close to breaking the deadlock in the second half the decisive moment arrived at the other end in the 71st minute when Youssef Chentouf found the back of the net for the hosts after latching onto a ball in behind the Colls defence.

It was tough on the visitors, who had more possession and created many more of the chances, but were not clinical enough.

"It was a smash and grab. But you can’t keep dominating games and not picking three points up, never mind a point,” said manager Williams.

"The reality is that the last two weeks we should have had six points and we’ve got one.

"I’d rather have played rubbish and come off with three points. We dominated the game for large periods and came away with nothing. They had one chance all game.

"I’m sick of saying it – teams are getting one chance or two at best and punishing us where we’re getting seven or eight chances and not putting it in the back of the net through not just having a bit of composure in the box. We seem to be lashing at things.”

Williams added: "Defensively we were solid – Josh Burns and Jack Greenhough were dominant and didn’t really have much to do. They didn’t deserved to be on the losing side.

"The midfield’s won first balls, second balls and dominated the middle of the pitch. Joe (Lumsden)’s link-up play up front was really good, especially first half. But we are not doing enough in the final third to hurt teams.

“We are the better team 80 per cent most weeks, but we are not coming out with the results we should be – and that is a concern.

"It’s got to change because the lads I’m relying on to put the ball in the back of the net are not doing it. Maybe I’ll bring in two or three new faces at the top end of the pitch to freshen things up.

"If we can start putting the ball in the net with the performances we’re having we’ll be a hard team to beat.”