Pontefract Collieries climb table with derby win over Frickley Athletic

Mikey Dunn returned to the Pontefract Collieries team when he came on as a second half substitute in the 2-0 win over Frickley Athletic.

In the game dubbed "El Classicoal" it was Colls cheering at the end with their third successive league win moving them up to 13th in the table, one place above faltering Frickley, who have now lost their last three matches and not won in the NPL since November 13.

After a goalless first half when there was little between the teams two goals after the break from Joao Rangel and Rob Guilfoyle gave Ponte a 2-0 success.

In front of a healthy 476 crowd, there were few chances in the opening 45 minutes. Spencer Clarke did have a header saved from a corner and Guilfoyle’s shot from from range was also saved by late call-up Aiden Smith, but the visitors looked solid and were hard to break down.

The second half was more open and saw Nyle Blake unable to take a great chance for Frickley when sent through.

Cols responded and went in front as winger Rangel clever made space to get in a cross that flew all the way intio the net.

Blake missed another opportunity and the hosts made them pay with a second goal 14 minutes from time. A loose back pass was chased down by former Frickley forward Luke Hinsley and he laid the ball off to Guilfoyle who slotted home.