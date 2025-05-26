Pontefract Collieries confirm pre-season opponents as they build towards 2025-26 season

Elliott Walker has committed to Pontefract Collieries for another year. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Pontefract Collieries have confirmed their pre-season schedule as they look to prepare for the 2025-26 campaign in the NPL East.

Jimmy Williams’ men will play their first warm-up game on Tuesday, July 1 away to Frickley Athletic, kick-off 7.30pm.

They then travel to play Liversedge the following Tuesday (7.45pm) before taking on Glasshoughton Welfare away in the annual pre-season game between the two neighbours on Saturday, July 12 (3pm).

Knaresborough Town away follows on Tuesday, July 15 (7.45pm) and Colls have arranged their one “home” game against Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday, July 26 – with the match taking place at Ponte’s temporary home at Ossett United.

Colls are still looking for an opponent for a fixture on July 19.

They now know who they will be competing against in the NPL East next season with the line-up for the division confirmed as: Ashington, Bishop Auckland, Blyth Spartans, Blyth Town, Bradford (Park Avenue), Bridlington Town, Brighouse Town, Consett, Dunston, Emley, Garforth Town, Grimsby Borough, Hallam, Heaton Stannington, Lincoln United, Matlock Town, Newton Aycliffe, North Ferriby, Ossett United, Pontefract Collieries, Redcar Athletic, Silsden.

Work, meanwhile, has begun on the transformation of Ponte’s Hunters Stadium, including the laying of a new pitch.

The club has also announced more of the players they have retaned for the 2025-26 season.

They include Elliott Walker, who played a key role for Colls in the heart of their midfield last term.

Alongside him in the middle of the park next year once again will be youngster Josh Lindley, who will be looking to continue the great progress he has made at the club.

They join captain Jack Greenhough, vice-captain Harry Spratt, goalkeeper Lloyd Allinson, striker Bailey Thompson, defender Danny Burns and midfielder Oli Metcalfe in committing to the club for a further year.