Pontefract Collieries continue improvement but let lead slip after Mikey Dunn's double strike

​Four points from two games has lifted Pontefract Collieries back up the NPL East table as they enjoyed a much improved week with a win and a draw.

​A 2-0 midweek success at Heaton Stannington was followed by a 2-2 draw at home to Ashington and Colls are now up to 14th in the table after slipping dangerously close to the relegation zone following a poor run of results and a number of postponements that left them previously frustrated.

Mikey Dunn has led the revival, scoring five goals in the last three games in his own personal resurgence in form that has coincided with his team’s improvement.

He netted along with Elliott Walker against Stannington then followed up with a double as he came up with the goals that put Ponte two up and ultimately earned them a point against Ashington.

Manager Jimmy Williams is delighted with the form of his former teammate from his playing days at Ponte, but was disappointed his team only took a point from the latest game.

He said: “Mikey’s absolutely flying, he’s positive and he’s scoring goals.

"He’s looking sharp and it’s how we want Mikey to be.

"But I’m lost for words how we have not won. We were 2-0 up, it should have been three or four and we were cruising, dominating the game.

"We made an absolute ridiculous decision to let them back in the game. The linesman flagged and said it went over the line, whether it has or not I don’t know – all our lads are challenging it and saying it’s not gone over – but at 2-0 it’s just a honking decision from one of our senior defenders and it got them back in the game.”

Colls are back on their travels when they take on 18th-placed Liversedge this Saturday then they host promotion-chasing Belper Town next Tuesday.

"It’s another massive game at Liversedge,” added Williams.

"It will be another tough test, another battle. They’ve got a lot of experienced players and the pitch won’t be great so it’s going to be another battle.

"But we’ve got seven points from three games, we move on and we’ll prepare right for Liversedge next Saturday.”