Pontefract Collieries end with mid-table respectability in Jimmy Williams' first season

Jack Boyle hit the winning goal for Pontefract Collieries in their final game of the season at Garforth Town. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Pontefract Collieries signed off for the season on a high note with an away win in a West Yorkshire derby at Garforth Town.

They had to battle for a 1-0 victory which came courtesy of a Jack Boyle penalty – his 17th goal of the season – but they were up against opponents who were in play-off contention for much of the year and ended in ninth spot.

Ponte’s win lifted them a place up the table as they finished in mid-table respectability in 13th place.

With their record of 13 wins, 12 draws and 17 losses they ended seven points clear of the drop zone and can look forward to another year in the NPL East.

“Over the last few weeks the lads have given me absolutely everything,” said manager Jimmy Williams.

"A lot of that is due to players coming back into the squad. If you look a couple of months ago the squad looked a little bit deplete, but players have come back in and strengthened us all over the pitch, from the top of the pitch to the back and results have shown that.

"There’s a lot to build on. I don’t think we’re a million miles away. If you bring three or four quality players into that dressing room I think you are looking at a play-off side at least.

"We’ll assess that for next season, but on the lads that are here at this minute in time I’m proud of every one of them.

"We’ve finished on a win and would have taken 13th a few weeks ago. We probably wouldn’t have taken that at the beginning of the season because we wanted to finish a lot higher, but it’s not turned out too bad in the end.

“We move on to next season positive, a new 4G back at home and I can’t wait to get started again."

On his first year in charge, Williams reflected: "It’s not been easy, it’s been stressful, a lot of ups and downs. Results like this (at Garforth) make it worthwhile, but I’ve had some bad days when you just can't enjoy your weekend.

"I’ve got to stay a big thank you to the coaching staff, Joe, Gav, Lloyd, Kelsey, they’ve backed us all the way and been a great help.”