Frankie Sinfield scored a great goal in vain for Pontefract Collieries at Morpeth Town. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Pontefract Collieries’ run in the FA Cup came to an end in their first qualifying round tie at Morpeth Town.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two victories in the previous rounds of the famous competition, Jimmy Williams’ men came unstuck 2-1 despite a fine strike by Frankie Sinfield.

Colls were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their first defeat of the season, but after a couple of early efforts by Sinfield and Jack Boyle they fell behind as a cross from the left was glanced in by Sam Hodgson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors were only behind for five minutes when Sinfield sent a superb half-volley flying into the back of the net.

They needed keeper Lloyd Allinson to make a smart save, however, to remain level at the break.

Morpeth started the second half strongly and regained the lead within four minutes of the restart as a ball in behind the Ponte defence caused confusion and Hodgson capitalised with a lob over Allinson from 25 yards out.

The visitors dug in and exerted a decent spell of pressure, but they were unable to make the most of their openings and saw a close range effort well saved by keeper Dan Langley. At the other end Allinson denied Luke James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colls had a big shout for a penalty turned down late on after Ollie Russon appeared to be brought down in the box and could not turn the tie round in a tense finish.

Ponte are back in cup action again this Saturday when they host Lower Breck in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.

• After three straight defeats Frickley Athletic turned their form round in fine style as they ended the unbeaten start to the season of Penistone Church in the NCE Premier Division.

Ifeanyi Nnenanua sent them on the way to a 2-0 success with the opening goal on 22 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues defended their lead well and after several more openings doubled their advantage through Luis Afonso-Ferreira just after the hour mark.

"Penistone are a very, very good side. I look at what they have done and want to emulate that at Frickley, always up and around it. But with the greatest of respects we could have put five or six past them – we were that good,” said manager Tom Claisse.

"The lads stood up, they were magnificent and we’ve got to back that up.

"In my time here I would reckon that’s the best performance, just purely down to chances created. We’ve had good 50 minutes, we’ve had good 60 minutes, we’ve had good halves, but it was a full 90 minutes. It was complete, we didn’t miss headers or tackles, won every second and a lot of firsts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory lifted the Blues up to seventh place ahead of a big game at home to fourth-placed Liversedge on Tuesday.

Frickley travel to Parkgate on Saturday and are then at home to Knaresborough Town next Tuesday.

Glasshoughton Welfare battled to a goalless draw at home to league newcomers Doncaster City in the NCE Division One.

The valuable point lifted them out of the bottom three ahead of a big test at home to top of the table Harrogate Railway Athletic this Saturday. They also travel to Brigg Town next Wednesday.

Welfare’s defending was improved from their midweek showing against Route One Rovers when they lost 5-3 with William Mendonca, Lamin Drammeh and Lewis Shillito scoring.