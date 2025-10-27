Supporters pack in to the new look Hunters Stadium. Pictures: DCH Photography

Pontefract Collieries made their long awaited return to their Hunters Stadium when they hosted North Ferriby in the NPL East on Saturday.

Jimmy Williams’ men had to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw, but with a bumper attendance of 532 they were pleased with the day when they got to show off their newly redeveloped ground.

They had been playing “home” games at Ossett United’s Ingfield previously this season, but were able to step out onto the newly laid, lush-looking Pontefract pitch.

After an excellent 2-1 win at Bridlington Town the previous week Colls had climbed to within two points of the play-off places, but were up against one of those sides above them with Ferriby arriving in Pontefract in fourth place in the table.

Alex Metcalfe scored the first goal at Pontefract Collieries' newly revamped ground.

A strong performance saw the home team go close to the victory they were looking for, but they were denied by a second half goal after taking the lead with missed chances eventually proving costly.

It was Ponte who were quick out of the blocks to strike first as Alex Metcalfe provided an emphatic finish after a good run and low cross by Niah Payne.

They were inches away from doubling the lead in the seventh minute as Jack Boyle hit the crossbar.

Simon Jakab forced a good save from the visitors’ keeper with a header and it stayed 1-0 to half-time.

Goalmouth action from Pontefract Collieries' game against North Ferriby.

Ferriby equalised against the run of play nine minutes into the second half through Josh Thacker and held on to claim a point on their travels.

"I can’t be too negative, it was a really good performance and we deserved to win the game,” said manager Williams.

"We dominated the game, but whenever the game’s still 1-0 the other team are still in it. They scored from probably the only chance they’ve had all game.

"We were pushing for a winner and we had two or three really good chances and it’s just not gone in the net.

The newly laid pitch at the Hunters Stadium.

"If we play like that we will win a lot more games than we won’t.”

Williams was delighted to back at home and impressed with the facilities the club now has.

He added: “The facilities are amazing and as good as anything at step four now.

"It’s up to us to make this place a fortress, which we have done for numerous years – I’ve drilled that into the lads.

"We’ve got to make it hostile for teams coming here and this has got to be the place where we pick most of our points up, But if we do that and play like that we’re not going to be a million miles away because we’ve got a good group.”

Colls are back on their travels this Saturday when they go to Brighouse Town.

They will be hoping to include new forward Danny Edwards who could play against one his former sides in Brighouse.

Another forward has also joined Ponte with Olly Fearon making his debut as a substitute against North Ferriby.

Two players have left the club, however, with striker Bailey Thompson taking up a professional contract with Tranmere Rovers and Ollie Russon joining Hallam.