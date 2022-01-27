Joe Lumsden shows determination to try to win the ball for Pontefract Collieries in their game against title contenders Marske United. Picture: Scott Merrylees

After going behind to an early goal Colls had to play an hour with 10 men and without a recognised goalkeeper after Lloyd Allinson was sent-off, but did not concede again and could have snatched an unlikely draw as they produced a willing effort of the sort that saw them push Halifax Town so close in the FA Cup.

The 1-0 defeat was their third straight loss, however, and did leave them looking over their shoulder nervously at the relegation places again ahead of a big game this Saturday as they travel to play Tadcaster Albion who are one point behind them in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East table.

After recent losses to other sides below them manager Rouse knows the importance of this next game and saw some positive signs in the Marske game.

He said: “The togetherness that we showed, the desire and work rate for each other has got to be the minimum platform moving into next Saturday.

“We’ll look for a reaction. The result we’ve just had won’t define our season, but games like next week will so we have to make sure we react.”

On the Marske game Rouse felt Colls played well with 10 men, but paid for a poor start.

He explained: “I thought we started ever so sloppy and it culminated in going behind. Then the red card follows and I don’t think we got to grips at all with them in the first 20, 25 minutes.

“But going down to 10 seemed to spark us into life, we played really well after that. We were resolute, forced a lot of set pieces and towards the end it’s a blatant penalty – I don’t know how the officials have missed it. It was frustrating, but we have to concentrate on what we do and games against Marske aren’t going to define our season.”

On Jimmy Williams’ heroic efforts in not conceding when he had to go in goal following Allinson’s dismissal, Rouse added: “It’s the third time he’s done that since I’ve been at the club, once in a game that won us promotion and once when we were down to nine men and came away with a clean sheet.