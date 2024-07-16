Pontefract Collieries launch fundraising campaign after announcing major stadium improvement plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pontefract Collieries are aiming to improve the Hunters Stadium where they play their home games in the Northern Premier League.

The club have confirmed that they ​are progressing towards a January submission for a significant development project at the groun.

In partnership with the Football Foundation, this initiative aims to build a state-of-the-art 3G pitch and undertake essential construction work to further enhance the club’s facilities.

To bring this ambitious project to life, Colls are launching a fundraising campaign with a target of raising £50,000.

Kieron Ceesay has joined Pontefract Collieries from Brighouse Town. Picture: Steve Ambler

A statement on the club website stated: “This investment will not only elevate the playing experience for all our teams, but also provide a valuable community resource for years to come.

“In the coming weeks, we will share detailed plans on how individuals and partners can contribute to this vital project.

"Your support is crucial in helping us achieve our goal and continue to grow as a club.”

On the pitch, Colls are into their pre-season build-up and drew 1-1 with Wakefield AFC last Saturday.

A side including two trialists went one down 10 minutes into the second half, but hit back 12 minutes later when Jack Wilson netted from close range after new signing Kieron Ceesay – who has joined from Brighouse Town – had hit the post.

Two days earlier Ponte were beaten 4-1 in a run out at Penistone Church with a trialist scoring their only goal.

Colls were victorious in the annual Bill Cook Memorial Trophy match against neighbours Glasshoughton Welfare.

New boy Ceesay – a trailist at the time – netted the only goal in their 1-0 win.

More pre-season action continues with Ponte at Knaresborough tonight (Tuesday), away to Frickley Athletic on Friday (7.45pm) and away to Worksop Town next Tuesday (7.45pm).

In the FA Cup Colls will enter in the preliminary round and have been drawn at home to either Consett or Redcar Athletic, with the tie to be played on Saturday, August 17.

In the FA Vase Ponte will travel west as they face Runcorn Linnets in the first qualifying round on Saturday, September 7.

Colls, meanwhile, have added to their squad from last season with the signing of forward Ify Ofoegbu, formerly of Lincoln United, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Grantham United and Ossett United.