Pontefract Collieries left frustrated by missed chances at Brighouse Town

​Pontefract Collieries manager Jimmy Williams was left frustrated by his side’s inability to claim a victory in their West Yorkshire derby with Brighouse Town in the NPL East.

After defeats in their previous three matches – including a 2-1 loss to relegation rivals Ossett United in midweek when Danny Burns scored their only goal – a 1-1 draw stopped the rot, but Williams felt his team should have brought back all three points.

Jack Boyle gave Colls a first half lead with a great strike, but they were unable to hold on for the win with Romario Dunne equalising for the hosts after the break.

“It’s mind blowing how we’ve not won the game,” said Williams.

"They’ve had a five-minute spell all game, scored a goal, and we’ve had 10 clear cut chances. Even if you take a third of them you score three or four goals.

"The goal we scored was probably the hardest chance out of the lot of them – it was a great finish from Boyley.

"Since Christmas it was one of our best performances even though the scoreline doesn’t reflect that.

"It should have been comfortable and the lads are gutted. We all are because we know we should have won.

"But there are positives, everyone’s played well and put a shift it – it just hasn’t gone in the net for us.

"At times we’re trying too hard in front of goal where if we just relax a bit I just think the goals come in.

"Watto’s (Adam Watson) missed two or three headers from three or four yards and if he just relaxes himself he taps them in. Mikey’s (Dunn) missed two or three, Louie (Chorlton) got one-on-one and the kid’s got back to make a block.

"We’ve had numerous chances to win. But it’s a point and we’ve got to dust ourselves down and move on.”

Colls will be looking to take the improved performance into their next league game when they are back at home, up against North Ferriby this Saturday.

"If we play at the performance levels we played at (against Brighouse) we’ll be absolutely fine,” added Williams.

"It’s easier said than done, but if we play like that until the rest of the season we’ll definitely win more than we will lose. But we’ve got to keep that performance level up.”