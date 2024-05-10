Pontefract Collieries looking for new manager after Craig Rouse quits
Rouse has led the club to a fourth place finish and a play-off appearance in the NPL East and memorably to within a round of the first round proper in the FA Cup.
And last Monday he oversaw a 4-0 victory over Knaresborough Town to bring the County Cup to Pontefract for the first time.
But in a shock move he has now chosen to leave with a club statement confirming the news.
It said: “We regret to announce that Craig Rouse has taken the decision to resign from his position.
"His dedication to Pontefract Collieries has been remarkable and despite our best efforts to persuade him otherwise, he has decided to move on.
"His commitment and hard work have been undeniable during his time as our manager, assistant manager and when he was a player.
“We extend our sincere gratitude to Craig for the unforgettable moments he and his team have provided during his tenure.
“Further updates regarding Craig’s successor will be communicated once finalised.”
Rouse said on social media; “Genuinely feel blessed to have spent three years in charge of such a wonderful club.
"I’ll always be a supporter of this club.
"Thanks for your unwavering support and good luck for the future.”
Rouse has been in charge at Ponte for three seasons after previously being assistant manager and a player.