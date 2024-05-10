Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Craig Rouse has resigned as Pontefract Collieries manager just days after leading them to success in the West Riding FA County Cup final.

Rouse has led the club to a fourth place finish and a play-off appearance in the NPL East and memorably to within a round of the first round proper in the FA Cup.

And last Monday he oversaw a 4-0 victory over Knaresborough Town to bring the County Cup to Pontefract for the first time.

But in a shock move he has now chosen to leave with a club statement confirming the news.

Craig Rouse has resigned as Pontefract Collieries manager. Picture: JLH Photography

It said: “We regret to announce that Craig Rouse has taken the decision to resign from his position.

"His dedication to Pontefract Collieries has been remarkable and despite our best efforts to persuade him otherwise, he has decided to move on.

"His commitment and hard work have been undeniable during his time as our manager, assistant manager and when he was a player.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Craig for the unforgettable moments he and his team have provided during his tenure.

“Further updates regarding Craig’s successor will be communicated once finalised.”

Rouse said on social media; “​Genuinely feel blessed to have spent three years in charge of such a wonderful club.

"I’ll always be a supporter of this club.

"Thanks for your unwavering support and good luck for the future.”