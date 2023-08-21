Pontefract Collieries manager Craig Rouse promises changes ahead after FA Cup exit

​A disappointing day saw Colls end with 10 men after Jack Greenhough was sent-off late on for a second yellow card offence.

They had trailed to an early Joshua Pickett goal, but were level at half-time as Adam Haw netted from close range after Cinnor Smythe’s free-kick had been spilled by the Guisborough keeper.

The visitors regained the lead when a counter attack was finished by Jack Blackford.

James Baxendale has left Pontefract Collieries. Photo by Allan McKenzie

Ponte came close to a second equaliser and had a big shout for a penalty turned down after Nash Connolly appeared to be fouled in the area. But it was all over in added time as Cole Kiernan made it 3-1.

Colls manager Craig Rouse admitted his side had been outplayed.

He said: “There was no way of dressing it up – they have been the better side and are rightly through to the next round.

"It was a really poor afternoon for us and on the back of it there will be changes to the squad.

"We are way too easy to play against and things have got to change.

"You look at the first game and we looked fit, we looked hungry, we looked tenacious and ever since that the manner of the goals we are conceding takes the wind out of your sails.

"Guisborough were better in both boxes and had the quality to kill us off – and that’s what we lacked.”

It is back to the Northern Premier League now for Colls with a home game against Hebburn Town tomorrow night followed by a trip to Cleethorpes Town on Saturday and a home derby against Ossett United next Monday (3pm).

Colls player/coach James Baxendale has left the club after being appointed as the new first team manager at NCE League side Armthorpe Welfare.

Frickley Athletic hit Silsden with a quick one-two just before half-time as they made it three wins from four in the NCE Premier.

A 2-0 success was achieved thanks to two goals in three minutes from Keanen Mannings and Keegan Townrow that turned a goalless first half into a good lead for the Blues.

They held onto their advantage in the second half and are up to fifth in the table. A home game against Barnton awaits in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase this Saturday.

Glasshoughton Welfare were second best against a Parkgate team boasting a 100 per cent NCE Division One record as they lost 4-0.