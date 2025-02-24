Pontefract Collieries manager Jimmy Williams delighted by performances in six-match unbeaten run
Mikey Dunn took his goal tally up to eight in the last six league games as he bagged a double in a success that lifted Colls up to 14th in the table.
The win followed up from a battling goalless draw with promotion-chasing Belper Town in midweek and stretched the team's unbeaten run to six matches, which represents a major turnaround in form.
Three wins and three draws in their fine run is in stark contrast to the 11 matches without a win that Jimmy Williams’ men endured from the end of October through to the last week in January – and they now sit six points clear of fourth from bottom Bridlington Town with games in hand on all bar one of the teams below them.
Bridlington are Ponte’s next opponents at the Hunters Stadium this Saturday, after Colls travel to top of the table Cleethorpes Town tomorrow (Tuesday) night.
Manager Williams is looking ahead to the games to come with increasing confidence and was delighted with the display at Grimsby.
He said: “It was total dominance and it was one of our best performances of the season.
"Mikey’s taken his goals superbly again and could have had three or four.
"He’s gone round the keeper and somehow reversed it back and a player’s cleared it off the line and he’s come up with a hell of header that’s been cleared off the line.
"Mikey was outstanding again, the back four was outstanding, the middle two were good – everybody was eight out of 10 and I can’t whinge.”
Williams is pleased with the way the way his players have responded to their challenge in recent weeks.
He added: In the last six games we’ve won three and drawn three, but it could easily have been six wins on the bounce.
"That’s credit to the players – they are fit, they are playing well, they are creating chances and looking solid at the back. At this minute in time we are a hard team to beat.”