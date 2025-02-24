Pontefract Collieries manager Jimmy Williams delighted by performances in six-match unbeaten run

Mikey Dunn was unable to find the back of the net against Belper Town but struck twice for Pontefract Collieries in their win at Grimsby Borough. Picture: Daniel Kerr

​Pontefract Collieries moved six points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 victory at Grimsby Borough in the NPL East.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey Dunn took his goal tally up to eight in the last six league games as he bagged a double in a success that lifted Colls up to 14th in the table.

The win followed up from a battling goalless draw with promotion-chasing Belper Town in midweek and stretched the team's unbeaten run to six matches, which represents a major turnaround in form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three wins and three draws in their fine run is in stark contrast to the 11 matches without a win that Jimmy Williams’ men endured from the end of October through to the last week in January – and they now sit six points clear of fourth from bottom Bridlington Town with games in hand on all bar one of the teams below them.

Adam Watson gets a header in for Pontefract Collieries in their draw with Belper Town. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Bridlington are Ponte’s next opponents at the Hunters Stadium this Saturday, after Colls travel to top of the table Cleethorpes Town tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

Manager Williams is looking ahead to the games to come with increasing confidence and was delighted with the display at Grimsby.

He said: “It was total dominance and it was one of our best performances of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mikey’s taken his goals superbly again and could have had three or four.

Harry Spratt passes the ball out from the back in Pontefract Collieries' game with Belper Town. Picture: Daniel Kerr

"He’s gone round the keeper and somehow reversed it back and a player’s cleared it off the line and he’s come up with a hell of header that’s been cleared off the line.

"Mikey was outstanding again, the back four was outstanding, the middle two were good – everybody was eight out of 10 and I can’t whinge.”

Williams is pleased with the way the way his players have responded to their challenge in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: In the last six games we’ve won three and drawn three, but it could easily have been six wins on the bounce.

"That’s credit to the players – they are fit, they are playing well, they are creating chances and looking solid at the back. At this minute in time we are a hard team to beat.”