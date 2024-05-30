Pontefract Collieries manager Jimmy Williams going for stability with 11 players so far agreeing to stay on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New ​Pontefract Collieries manager Jimmy Williams is looking for stability to play a big part in continued success for the team in the 2024-25 season.

After a fine season when they only narrowly missed out on promotion from the NPL East and won the County Cup Colls are looking for a repeat effort under their new boss who has taken over from Craig Rouse.

And he is on with the process of building his squad for the next campaign, basing it on continuity with many of the 2023-24 squad signing up for another year at Pontefract.

First confirmed signings of the new Williams era were a couple of hometown heroes in last season’s skipper Jack Greenhough and forward Mikey Dunn, who will continue their long service to the club.

Jack Greenhough will be hoping for more celebrations in the 2024-25 season after agreeing to stay with Pontefract Collieries. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Following on were Oli Metcalfe who had a great first campaign with the team in 2023-24 and his fellow midfielder Jack Boyle, who chipped in with seven goals and many assists last campaign and is ready for a second year with the Colls.

Vice-captain in the season just finished Harry Spratt will remain a Colls player after becoming an influential player since joining the club and a leader alongside Greenhough.

Goalkeeper Lloyd Allinson will remain in goals after being part of one of the league’s strongest defences last term.

Two more members of that defence have committed to Ponte with Jack Steers and Danny Burns agreeing to stay.

Connor Smythe has agreed a new deal with Pontefract Collieries. Picture: Daniel Kerr

The latter’s brother, Josh, is another to agree a deal with Colls along with young wing wizard Louie Chorlton.

Multi player of the year award winner and goal of the season winner Connor Smythe will be looking to deliver more spectacular strikes and set piece specials after also adding his name to the players staying with the club.

Ponte have also confirmed their first addition to the squad with pacy young winger Jack Wilson joining following spells at Ossett United and Brighouse Town after learning his trade with Bradford City.