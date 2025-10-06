Pontefract Collieries manager Jimmy Williams has blamed individual errors for his side's downturn in form. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Manager Jimmy Williams has demanded his players cut out defensive errors of the kind that contributed to Pontefract Collieries’ recent downturn in form continuing with defeat in their derby with Ossett United.

Colls have now gone four games without a win in the NPL East and following a hugely disappointing 5-1 defeat at Redcar Athletic in midweek they were on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline in their match with their temporary landlords Ossett on Saturday.

Up against opponents who are proving hard to score against this season, they struggled to create many clear cut chances in dreadful wet and windy conditions, but were competitive and still all square until two minutes into added time when a spectacular curling shot from range by Jack Crook flew over Ponte keeper Lloyd Allinson into the top corner of the net.

An improved display kept Colls in the contest throughout the second half and they came mighty close to an equaliser when Jimmy Lumsden’s flick hit the woodwork.

But their fate was sealed in the 89th minute when Rhys Thomas struck after Allinson’s pass out from the back fell to the Ossett man.

“There was nothing in the game and it was never going to be a good spectacle when the rain has hammered it down – whoever made the least mistakes were probably going to win the football match in the conditions and we’ve made two mistakes for their two goals,” said Colls boss Williams.

"The first one is an absolute worldie of a finish, but we basically mishit the clearance.

"Second half we came out and had a good 20-minute spell, looked like we were going to equalise. Joe hits the post and then we had a goalmouth scramble and it could easily have gone in the net.

"Frankie (Sinfield) goes on a run and he reckons it’s a penalty, it looked like he ran into the box. But when things are not going for you you don’t get them decisions. And then we made a mistake right at the end and they’ve punished us again to make it 2-0.”

With 17 goals conceded in their four-match run without a win Ponte have had some defensive problems with Williams admitting that errors have got to be cut out fast.

He added: “Ninety per cent of the goals we are conceding are just down to individual errors.

"Teams are not cutting us open, we are just conceding stupid goals and it’s costing us big time.

"It’s up to us to get us out of this rot. It’s early on in the season, we’ve got to knuckle down, we’ve got to analyse where these individual errors are coming and get some confidence back into the lads.

"We’ve got to start showing some resilience, it’s got to change, it’s as simple as that.”

Colls now face a tough match at unbeaten Grimsby Borough on Wednesday night before back to back home games against sides from the north east in Blyth Spartans on Saturday and Bishop Auckland next Tuesday.