Pontefract Collieries manager Williams 'proud' of players as they win fight to stay in Northern Premier League

Jimmy Williams has steered Pontefract Collieries to safety in the Northern Premier League. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Pontefract Collieries manager Jimmy Williams admitted it had been a mixed first season in charge for him, but paid tribute to his players for producing performances to ensure that the club retained its Northern Premier League status.

Colls went into Monday’s final home game of the season against Bradford (Park Avenue) needing a point to make sure they would be playing in the NPL East next season and they got all three with goals from Bailey Thompson and Louie Chorlton clinching a 2-1 victory.

It lifted Ponte up to 14th in the table, seven points above the drop zone with just one match remaining.

Victory at Garforth Town on Saturday could see Williams’ men move up further to finish in 12th place, which would represent a good effort after some of the bad luck they have suffered over the course of the campaign.

"It has been a tough season and basically an up and down season,” said Williams.

"A lot of people say luck evens itself out over the season, but it hasn’t for us. We’ve had some bad decision and bad luck throughout the year and it’s cost us points.

"But the players have given me everything, especially these last few weeks when there was one relegation spot for eight teams and we were one of the eight teams.

"We’ve picked up 10 points from our last four games at home and that’s due to them, they’ve been outstanding. I am proud of every one of them and we can enjoy the last game of the season now against Garforth.”