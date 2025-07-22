Pontefract Collieries' NPL fixtures for the 2025-26 season confirmed

Pontefract Collieries kick-off their new league season with a home game. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Pontefract Collieries have been handed a home start as they kick-off their NPL East campaign next month.

Jimmy Williams’ men host Newton Aycliffe in their opening league game on Saturday, August 9.

They quickly follow up with a first away match three days later on August 12 at Silsden.

Matches at home to Consett (August 19) and Bradford (Park Avenue) (25th) follow in the first month along with trips to Lincoln United on the 23rd and Redcar Athletic on the 30th.

West Yorkshire derby dates to look out for include away to Ossett United – with who they will share a ground in the first two months of the season – on Saturday, October 4. The return game is scheduled for Saturday, January 17.

Colls are away to Bradford (Park Avenue) on Boxing Day and host Garforth Town on New Year’s Day, with the return against them on Easter Monday, April 6.

Ponte’s first game of the new season will be in the FA Cup in an extra preliminary round tie at Newcastle Benfield on Saturday, August 2 and if they get through it will mean some changes in the league fixtures.

Ponte Colls’ NPL East fixtures for the 2025-26 season are:

AUGUST

Sat 9 Newton Aycliffe H

Tue 12 Silsden A

Tue 19 Consett H

Sat 23 Lincoln United A

Mon 25 Bradford (Park Avenue) H

Sat 30 Redcar Athletic A

SEPTEMBER

Sat 13 Hallam H

Sat 20 Matlock Town A

Sat 27 Heaton Stannington H

OCTOBER

Sat 4 Ossett United A

Wed 8 Grimsby Borough A

Sat 11 Blyth Spartans H

Tue 14 Bishop Auckland H

Sat 18 Bridlington Town A

Sat 25 North Ferriby H

NOVEMBER

Sat 1 Brighouse Town A

Sat 8 Ashington AFC H

Sat 15 Blyth Town A

Sat 22 Dunston H

Sat 29 Nov Emley A

DECEMBER

Sat 6 Hallam A

Sat 13 Matlock Town H

Sat 20 Silsden H

Fri 26 Bradford (Park Avenue) A

JANUARY

Thu 1 Garforth Town H

Sat 10 Newton Aycliffe A

Sat 17 Ossett United H

Sat 24 Heaton Stannington A

Sat 31 Grimsby Borough H

FEBRUARY

Sat 7 Blyth Spartans A

Sat 14 Bridlington Town H

Sat 21 Bishop Auckland A

Sat 28 Blyth Town H

MARCH

Sat 7 North Ferriby A

Sat 14 Brighouse Town H

Sat 21 Ashington AFC A

Sat 28 Consett A

APRIL

Sat 4 Lincoln United H

Mon 6 Garforth Town A

Sat 11 Redcar Athletic H

Sat 18 Emley H

Sat 25 Dunston A