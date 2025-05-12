Pontefract Collieries players commit to club for next season
Bailey Thompson will once be leading the line after signing for the 2025/26 season.
After missing large parts of last season through injury after rejoining the club, Colls are looking forward to getting a fit and firing Thompson back among the goals after confirming he will be their centre forward again.
Colls are also delighted to confirm that defender Harry Spratt has signed up again.
A mainstay over the last three campaigns, he will once again add his experience and leadership to Jimmy Williams squad as they look to finish higher in the NPL East.
Long serving right-back Jack Greenhough will once again skipper the side for the 2025/26 campaign after agreeing a new deal.
He was unable to finish the campaign just ended due to injury after he broke a bone in his back during the win over North Ferriby. He showed his continued commitment as he managed to finished the game despite the injury and then played 90 minutes in the subsequent important win over Sheffield.
Between the sticks again next season will be be Lloyd Allinson, recovered after missing much of last season through injury.
Ponte are hosting our their end of season awards night on Saturday, May 24 (7pm) at The 1958 Bar.
It will be a chance to recognise the season’s top performers, hear from management and club officials and spend an evening with the people who make Ponte Colls what it is.