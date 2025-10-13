Pontefract Collieries return to winning ways with double success and ‘best performance of season’

Jack Boyle scored the opening goal for Pontefract Collieries against Grimsby Borough.

What a difference a week made for Pontefract Collieries as they turned their form round with two excellent victories to climb back up the NPL East.

After three defeats and a draw in their previous four league matches and the last of them seeing a disappointing performance in a derby game at Ossett United Jimmy Williams’ men went into a tough test at top six Grimsby Borough in midweek, but came back with a morale-boosting 2-0 victory.

They then followed this up with a hard fought 2-1 success against Blyth Spartans at their temporary Ingfield home and are now back up to seventh in the division, just four points off the play-off places.

Colls looked in danger of defeat against their famous north east opponents on Saturday when they trailed to a first half goal from Euan Lyall Potts as he nipped in to intercept Jack Greenhough’s attempted pass back to keeper Harry Christy.

Goalkeeper Harry Christy has joined Pontefract Collieries on loan.

But Ponte hit back with a fine team move that finished with Frankie Sinfield netting at the far post from Joe Lumsden’s cross.

They started the second half brightly, but were unable to take advantage and frustrations were mounting until they were awarded a penalty after substitute Nathan Modest was brought down in the area as he chased a through ball. Sinfield stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way to bag his second of the game in the 84th minute.

It turned out to be the winner to bring all three points to Collieries to back up their win from a few days earlier at Grimsby.

A much improved performance had seen them ahead from the 13th minute when Jack Boyle’s corner had curled into the net at the far post.

Pontefract Collieries' Hunters Stadium is shaping up well with the ongoing development including a new pitch.

Sinfield was unlucky to hit the post after rounding the home keeper in the second half, but the win was secured when Bailey Thompson powered home following good work by Modest.

"Without a shadow of a doubt it was our best performance of the season,” said manager Williams.

"The league table doesn’t lie, Grimsby are in and around the play-off places and we played them off the pitch.

"It should have been four or five. We won every first contact, second contact, we’ve got the ball down, played out from the back and it was a fully deserved three points.

"We’ve got keep that standard now going forward.”

The Ponte side included new signing Harry Christy in goals after he arrived on a loan deal from NPL Premier side Cleethorpes Town.

The youngster has joined on a short term deal, having previously played for Stockton Town and coming from the Leeds United Academy.

With the games coming thick and fast Colls are back in action tomorrow night (Tuesday) at home to Bishop Auckland and they travel to Bridlington Town on Saturday.

The club, meanwhile, have reported back on the progress being made on the redevelopment at their Hunters Stadium which has led to them playing home games at Ossett United’s Ingfield ground so far this season.

The new pitch is down and almost ready for action, with upgrades taking shape inside the ground, including new changing rooms, new hospitality lounge, renovated turnstiles and club shop, a new reception area and upgraded toilets. No date has yet been confirmed for when the team can start playing games at the stadium again.