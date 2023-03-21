Pontefract Collieries season will not be allowed to fizzle out says manager Craig Rouse

Colls led from the 24th minute when Mikey Dunn headed home a Jack Greenhough cross, but had to settle for a draw after the visitors equalised through MacKenzie Warne 11 minutes from time.

With numerous chances missed Ponte saw it as two points dropped rather than one gained and they have now gone five games without a win – drawing three of those matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a game we were fully in control of,” said Colls boss Rouse. “The first half there was only really one team in it, their keeper has had multiple saves to make.

Pontefract Collieries forward Mike Dunn on the run as he attacks the Bridlington Town defence. Picture: Scott Merrylees

“But the longer the game goes on and if you leave it wide open and allow teams to stay in the game you always leave yourself susceptible to that.

"Exactly what you thought could happen did, a sucker punch of a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From a position of should have definitely been taking three points we’ve gone away with one – which probably sums up our season.

"I probably need two hands to list the number of times we have dominated games, especially at home, and only come away with one point. When you do that the league table’s always going to tell you that you are an also ran rather than a team in the top five knocking on the door.”

The result left Ponte in 10th place, but Rouse wants to make sure the team puts in a strong finish to the campaign.

He added: “We won’t let the season go out with a whimper and it’s our job to make sure we take pride in our performances, both individually and collectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players have been told that we are certainly not going to let the season just fizzle out.”

Ponte travel to South Yorkshire to take on Sheffield this Saturday.

Recent news at the club has seen much travelled striker Gavin Allott depart by mutual consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But central midfielder Harry Spratt and young central defender Jack Shepherd have both committed to Colls for next season by signing new deals.

"Shep is a lad who has come on leaps and bounds over the last 18 months,” said manager Rouse.

"His maturity is beyond his years and he’s backed that up in his performances for the club, which have rightly warranted attention. It was important that was rewarded by us as a club.

"Spratty’s performances since he joined the club have been very consistent. He’s a lad who’s very respected in the changing room both by the staff and his teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad