Pontefract Collieries show 'character' as Mikey Dunn double ends run without an NPL win

​Manager Jimmy Williams praised his Pontefract Collieries players for the character they showed in ending their long run without a win in the NPL East.

​After going 11 league matches without a win a Mikey Dunn double, scoring in the 66th and 76th minutes, ensured Colls beat Sherwood Colliery 2-1 at the Hunters Stadium and the result lifted the team back up to 16th after they had dropped into the bottom four.

“I thought we deserved the three points,” said manager Williams.

"The character the lads showed was outstanding. It hasn’t been an easy week for us – we’ve had five down with flu and Burnsy (Danny Burns) had to pull out with injury so we had a makeshift back four.

Mikey Dunn was able to celebrate twice as he scored both of Pontefract Collieries' goals against Sherwood Colliery. Picture: Daniel Kerr

"But we were two minutes away from keeping a clean sheet.”

Williams praised his two-goal forward Dunn, who has returned to form in recent weeks.

He said: “Mikey was outstanding. He’s a confidence player and if you get him fit he’s a handful for anyone on his day.

"If you get Mikey in the right mindset like he was in today he gets in any team in the league.

"We’re going to need Mikey for the rest of the season, he’s a massive player for us. We need to get his head on and keep him fit. When he’s scoring and being happy that’s when you see the best of him.

"It was not just him – Oli Metcalfe, Jack Boyle and Louie Chorlton have been struggling with flu all week. They all managed to get through the game and they have given me absolutely everything. It was a fully deserved three points and I can’t moan at anybody.

"We worked harder than them, we were more aggressive, more determined and probably wanted it more than them. Up until they scored I would say it was comfortable.

"We’ve got to try to put a run on now.”

Colls have another key game on Tuesday night at home to Ossett United and they are back on their travels this Saturday when away to title-chasing Cleethorpes Town.

They are also on the road at Heaton Stannington next Tuesday.