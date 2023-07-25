Pontefract Collieries show promise ahead of FA Cup start to new season

While warm-ups games are not always the most accurate guide of how well a team is going to fare with numerous substitutions made and trial players looked​ at along with trial formations Craig Rouse’s men won their first five.

The victories included a couple of five-goal wins over Wombwell Town and Frickley Athletic in the El Classi-Coal friendly with the attack already looking sharp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It augurs well for the big kick-off, which for Colls comes on Saturday, August 5 when they open the new campaign in the FA Cup.

Pontefract Collieries in action against Bridlington Town last season. (Photo by Scott Merrylees)

They will be on home soil with the opposition provided by Birtley Town, from the Northern League, for an extra preliminary round tie.

Ponte’s opening game in the NPL East comes seven days later when they are at home again, with Carlton Town making the journey to the Hunters Stadium.

A first away game follows quickly with a trip to the north east to Consett Town on Tuesday, August 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summer bank holiday brings two games in quick succession with Colls away to Cleethorpes Town on August 26 then up against Ossett United in a West Yorkshire derby at home on the 28th.

Over the festive period they travel to play Carlton Town on December 23, have a home game against Stocksbridge Park Steels on Boxing Day and the return derby game at Ossett United on New Year’s Day.

The regular season ends with an away game against newcomers to the league Newton Aycliffe on Saturday, April 27.

Ponte, meanwhile, have been drawn away to fellow NPL East side Stockton Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase with the tie to take place on Saturday, September 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colls have been busy strengthening their squad in the summer months with 10 signings.

The latest is Brett Smith, who has joined from Nostell MW following a successful trial period and is no stranger to the club having previously played for the U19s and U23s.