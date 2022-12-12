Pontefract Collieries sign former Leeds United Academy and Bradford City midfielder

The young midfielder was previously at Ossett United after a spell at Bradford City.

He is known as an energetic player with vision and a range of passing and has ambitions to play in the Football League, having started out with Leeds United’s Academy.

The teenager is aiming to progress back up the ladder with Colls and will be aiming to gain a regular starting spot despite his young age.

It is one in and one out at Ponte with the club confirming that defender Jake Picton’s second spell with the team has ended.

“Unfortunately in football things don’t work out the way everyone had hoped,” said manager Craig Rouse.

“Picko is a great lad and someone who I have a lot of respect for. A parting of the ways was the right decision for everyone and we wish him the best of the luck for the future.

“He’ll be welcome down to the club at any point and his contribution to the club since our promotion to the NPL will always be remembered.”

Colls were left without a game last weekend when their scheduled match at home to Brighouse Town fell victim to the icy weather and had to be postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The fixture will be rearranged with a date to be confirmed.