Pontefract Collieries sign goalkeeper on loan from Hartlepool United

The 19-year-old keeper has joined the Northern Premier League East clubs on an initial deal until January, 2023.

He spent time with Craig Rouse’s side during pre-season and has done enough to secure a return to Beechnut Lane where he will provide competition for first team goalkeeper Lloyd Allinson while continuing his development with the League Two side at the same time.

Colls have made an encouraging start to the season and are one of just four sides still boasting unbeaten records in the Pitching In NPL East Division, with two wins and three draws from their opening five league matches as well as making progress to the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Pontefract Collieries

