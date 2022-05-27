Pontefract Collieries squad taking shape for 2022-23 season

Manager Craig Rouse has confirmed the players he has retained to form next season’s squad with the vast majority of the squad from last year signing on again.

The players retained are: Lloyd Allinson, Jack Greenhough, Ben Turner, Spencer Clarke, Jack Shepherd, Callum Brook, Fabian Bailey, Jimmy Williams, Scott Brown, Jack Vann, Jack Lazenby, Gavin Rothery, Mikey Dunn, Joe Lumsden and Luke Hinsley.

Leaving the club are Scott Smith, Ben Morris and Rob Guilfoyle while academy player Cole Patrick has been invited to join the first team squad for pre-season.

Jack Steers has signed on with Pontefract Coillieries.

Colls, meanwhile, have further added to their squad with the signing of defender Jack Steers from Liversedge FC;

Two more signings have also bolstered ranks with forward James Baxendale and defender Jake Picton both agreeing to rejoin the club.

The 2022/23 season starts in early July as Ponte prepare for their NPL North East campaign. They start on the road at Eccleshill United FC – who just missed out on promotion from the NCEL, following a penalty defeat in a play-off knockout - on Saturday, July 9.

Further pre-season matches see Colls away to Knaresborough Town on Saturday, July 16; away to Glasshoughton Welfare in the Bill Cook Memorial Trophy match on Tuesday, July 19; at home to Anstey Nomads on Saturday, July 23; at home to current National League play-off hopefuls Chesterfield on Tuesday, July 26; and at home to Ashton United on Saturday, August 6.