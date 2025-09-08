Pontefract Collieries manager Jimmy Williams had no complaints over the result as his side were knocked out of the FA Trophy by Lower Breck. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Manager Jimmy Williams was disappointed as Pontefract Collieries made it back to back cup defeats with an FA Trophy exit, but had no complaints over the result as visitors Lower Breck went away with a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

Colls had lost 2-1 at Morpeth Town in the FA Cup the previous week and were unable to bounce back against in-form opponents at the team’s temporary Ingfield home.

The game was goalless in the first half with Lower Breck, who are currently top of their league, edging it in terms of chances.

The deadlock was broken in the 57th minute when striker Lewis Buckley turned to fire home after being found from a free-kick.

Colls gave it a good go to hit back, going close several times as they pushed for an equaliser, but it was all over when their opponents doubled their advantage five minutes from time, Sam Burns netting a breakaway goal

“I think they probably edged it over the 90 minutes, they just seemed to be more aggressive than us,” said Colls boss Williams.

"Until we put on the substitutes I didn’t think we laid a glove on them in the middle of the park. We let them dictate the play.

"But the game changed when we brought the subs on, we created more chances and were pushing and pushing.

"The referee has absolutely killed us for the first goal with the free-kick he gave. But we’ve got to defend that a lot better. It can’t get pushed into a striker on the edge of the box, it’s just Sunday League basic football.

"We can’t argue with the result, the best team won over the 90 minutes.

"We’ve come up against a good side, they’re top of their league and a typical Scouse team, aggressive and strong with two or three decent players who can make things happen on the ball.”

Ponte have now lost their last three games in all competitions and will be keen to turn that round quickly, starting with a home game against Hallam this Saturday, once again at Ingfield.

But they were unbeaten prior to that run and Williams is not pressing any panic buttons.

He added: “We must get in this week, regroup and look forward to a massive game now on Saturday against Hallam.

"Hallam now becomes the biggest game of the season and if we beat them we will probably go back into the play-off positions.

"I don’t think the performance was too bad (against Lower Breck) and there were some positive performances in there, but a lot had an off day as well.

"We need to train and prepare right and we’ll look forward to Hallam.”