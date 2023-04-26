News you can trust since 1852
Pontefract Collieries supporters' marathon efforts are rewarded with money raised for Food Hub

A group of Pontefract Collieries supporters have put on their running shoes and put their best feet forward to raise money for a local cause.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read

Gareth Athorn, Emma Wainman and Nick Wainman teamed up to take part in the Manchester Marathon with the aim of raising valuable funds for the Pontefract Food Hub, which aims to make people’s lives that little bit easier by providing food for those who cannot afford it.

All three of the runners surpassed their target times and did so in the spirit of raising key funds.

They trained extremely hard for their run and their reward is that they have been generously supported by the local community, friends and family with more than £1,700 raised by their efforts for the Food Hub.

Pontefract Collieries supporters raised more than £1,700 for the Pontefract Food Hub.Pontefract Collieries supporters raised more than £1,700 for the Pontefract Food Hub.
Pontefract Collieries supporters raised more than £1,700 for the Pontefract Food Hub.
At the Pontefract club’s final home game of the season against Carlton Town the supporters were warmly greeted and welcomed by the support of the Colls fans.

All at the club are extremely grateful and this will allow them to continue to provide key support to those who need the assistance of the Food Hub.

Anyone who would still like to donate to this cause can still do so via the Crowdfunding page set up at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/PontefractCollieries-FoodHub?utm_term=YyWb7bXyD

