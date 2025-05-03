Pontefract Collieries to ground share with Ossett United after redevelopment plans get green light

Pontefract Collieries' Hunters Stadium.

Pontefract Collieries are set to groundshare with Ossett United at the start of next season while scheduled redevelopment works at their Hunters Stadium begin.

While it will be a temporary move away from their home, this arrangement will allow essential works to be completed safely and efficiently, ensuring the Pontefract club returns to a significantly improved facility when they can.

A club statement read: “We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Ossett United for their support and co-operation in making this possible — with particular thanks to Phil Smith and the Ossett United committee.

"Their assistance has ensured we can continue our footballing operations with minimal disruption during this important phase in the club’s development.”

Colls have been granted the necessary permissions to proceed with their ambitious off season redevelopment plans at the Hunters Stadium.

Thanks to a significant grant awarded by the Premier League, The FA and Government via the Football Foundation, along with the support of the club’s fans, volunteers and local donors, Ponte are now set to begin a transformative new chapter now their 2024-25 season has concluded.

This redevelopment will see the installation of a brand new, state-of-the-art 3G pitch, as well as a range of crucial stadium improvements that will enhance the matchday experience and open up further opportunities for football at all levels within the community.

The upgrades include new perimeter fencing, upgraded changing facilities, new floodlights, improved perimeter standing areas and completion of the Main Stand roof, creating a full cantilever structure.

This project represents a huge step forward for the club and they say it will provide a modern, inclusive and sustainable facility for the men’s first team, women’s and junior sections, plus Pontefract Pirates as well as grassroots and community football in the area.

The club said: “We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to the Premier League, The FA and Government via the Football Foundation for their support, as well as Wakefield Council, local councillors and Yvette Cooper MP for their continued backing of grassroots sport in our region.

"Our gratitude also extends to our fantastic juniors section — including players, coaches and parents — whose passion and commitment are central to everything we do.

"Special thanks must also go to our club committee and our incredible team of volunteers and supporters who have worked tirelessly to get us to this stage.”