Pontefract Collieries' unbeaten start to season ended in West Yorkshire derby

Jack Boyle scored a stunning goal for Pontefract Collieries at Lincoln United. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Pontefract Collieries have come out at the end of a tough week with a mixed bag of results.

A midweek 2-0 win at home to Consett followed by an unlucky 2-2 draw at Lincoln United maintained their unbeaten start to the 2025-26 season.

But Bank Holiday Monday brought a first defeat in their third NPL East game in six days as visitors Bradford (Park Avenue) went away with a 3-0 win in a West Yorkshire derby.

Victory in one of the last two matches would have put Colls on top of the table, but the results have left them in seventh place with eight points from their first five league games.

They did beat Consett thanks to a first half goal from close range by striker Bailey Thompson and a brilliant effort by Frankie Sinfield in the first minute of the second period when took down a diagonal ball by Jack Greenhough and cut inside to fire low into the net.

Joe Kenny impressed in midfield following his move from Emley.

At Lincoln it was Jack Boyle who scored a fine goal, putting Ponte ahead after he received the ball on the edge of the box, cut inside and fired a beauty into the far corner of the net.

Danny Burns was unlucky not to add to the lead with an effort that hit the post, but it was 2-0 when Boyle’s cross was converted at the back post by Ollie Russon.

The home team pulled a goal back with a penalty given for handball against Gavin Rothery and snatched a point with a second goal 11 minutes from time.

After their excellent previous two performances Colls were a shadow of the team against Bradford, although only an incredible save denied them the half-time lead after Josh Burns’ effort had goal written all over it.

Two Park Avenue goals in the first four minutes of the second half from Mark Beevers and Charlie Winfield gave Ponte a mountain to climb suddenly and they could not come back, with Winfield‘s deflected free-kick making it 3-0 six minutes from time.

Colls will look to bounce straight back when they travel to Morpeth Town for an FA Cup first qualifying round tie this Saturday.

• Glasshoughton Welfare moved off the bottom of the NCE Division One when they came back from Athersley Recreation with all three points for their first league win of the season.

William Mendonca put them ahead only for their former player Nathan Perks to equalise from the penalty spot three minutes before half-time.

However, Gilles Foka came up with a winning goal for Welfare on 72 minutes as they completed a 2-1 victory.

They host league newcomers Doncaster City this Saturday.

Frickley Athletic crashed out of the FA Vase with a heavy 5-1 home defeat to Maghull when Ifeanyi Nnenanua scored their only goal with a penalty three minutes from time.

They were looking to bounce back at home to Tadcaster Albion in the NCE Premier on Tuesday night and travel to Penistone Church on Saturday before another home game with Liversedge next Tuesday.