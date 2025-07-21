Premier new boys Horbury Town ready for big kick-off along with NCEL sides Wakefield AFC and Nostell MW

Sam Awty has returned to Horbury Town ahead of their first-ever game in the NCE Premier Division this Saturday.

The newly Macron sponsored NCE League kicks off on Saturday with some intriguing fixtures straight from the start.

Newly promoted Horbury Town will play their first game in the NCE Premier Division away from home as they travel to play a Knaresborough Town team that finished 12th in the top flight last term.

Their first home match in the division is against Barton Town on Tuesday, August 5.

In between the first two league games is an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie when they host Wombwell Town, with who they were promoted last season.

Horbury are going with largely the squad that has done them proud in recent years, but they have been recently boosted with news that Sam Awty has returned to the club after a short spell in Australia.

They have welcomed back Mo Sadiq as well after several years away from the club. He was a huge part of the West Yorkshire League squad and has rejoined after time at Route One Rovers and South Leeds.

Town have also taken on experienced midfielder Nathan Valentine on a short term contract, likely to cover the first full month of the season.

Valentine brings vast knowledge of football at this level and above, having played for the likes of Scarborough Athletic, Bury FC and Stalybridge Celtic.

After narrowly missing out on promotion last season Wakefield AFC begin their latest NCE Division One campaign with a local derby at Glasshoughton Welfare.

They are keen to make a much better start to this season than last and quickly follow up with a League Cup first round tie at Harrogate Railway Athletic next Tuesday.

Their first home league game is against the same Harrogate team on Saturday, August 5.

A number of new players are on board for the year ahead, including 19-year-old centre-back Ophenetega 'Vinny' Akpowene and another young player in the versatile James Tetley who have both impressed in pre-season.

Defender Owen Thomas, who has been a regular in the pre-season friendlies, has joined following a stint at Hemsworth MW and is a former Glasshoughton Welfare captain through still only 23.

Another to impress in a trial period with the club is skilful attacker Nathaniel Muenda and he has joined ahead of the 25/26 season.

Tom Hinton has added to the Falcons’ central midfield talent after agreed to join the club following spells with Alfreton Town and Sheffield FC last season.

Nostell MW are hearing up for another campaign in the NCE Division One and will open at home to Winterton Rangers on Saturday.

They then go to Armthorpe Welfare for a League Cup tie next Tuesday and travel to Goole for their second league fixture on August 5.

Some encouraging pre-season results give Welfare hope for a better campaign this time round and they have continued to confirm members of their squad for the year ahead.

Highly rated defender Joe Taylor has turned down other offers to stay with Nostell while winger Cyrus Rowe has returned to the club and promising 18-year-old defender Dom Oldfield has committed to Welfare again.

Midfielder Jack Maeer was one of Nostell’s stand-out players last season and is ready to go again, having signing a new deal.

A new signing, meanwhile, is strong defender Niall Bent, who arrives after spells with Berry Brow, Shelley and Goole.