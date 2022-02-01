Wakefield AFC's Red Bates scored two goals in a man of the match showing in the 3-0 victory away to Oughtibridge WMSC. Picture: Steve Biltcliffe photography

The two sides came into the match in good form; Wakefield unbeaten in their last seven matches, having won six of those, and Oughtibridge - nine points adrift of Wakefield, but having played two fewer games - fresh off the back of a 6-1 hammering of Jubilee Sports, writes Austin AInsworth.

Manager Gabe Mozzini made changes to the Wakefield side victorious away to Hepworth United in their last match; with the returning captain James Morris slotting back into the centre of defence and Wilberforce Ocran making his first start, initially from the right wing, in place of Josh Craig.

The changes meant Bates started the match in a central position behind striker Billy Mole, while Luke Blackburn moved from midfield to left-back.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oughtibridge, with a strong wind behind them, made the better start as they twice found themselves in behind a high Wakefield line. On the first occasion strong appeals for a penalty left the referee unmoved as the Wakefield goalkeeper Henry Kendrick had stood his ground on the edge of the area when the home striker rushed through, leaving him in a heap on the floor as the ball rolled out of play. On the second occasion, Kendrick saved Wakefield from going behind early on for the second week running, again quick off his line to deflect the ball at the striker’s feet.

From the resulting corner Oughtibridge, the much taller of the two sides, saw a good header cleared off the line by Morgan Butcher.

The away side saw their first opportunity of a goal on the resultant counter-attack, as Owen Kirman made a strong run down the left before cutting in and seeing his shot saved by the keeper.

Kendrick made two more good saves to keep the score level; the second an impressive, stretching dive to tip an audacious, looping, long-range effort onto the crossbar in the 25th minute.

Wakefield did begin to settle into the game as the half wore on, with an early tactical tweak from Mozzini seeing Bates move back out to a more familiar wide position, Ocran moved up front and Mole dropped back in to his familiar number 10 role.

Wakefield, ironically as the much smaller side, had three chances to take the lead from corners. Cory Woodward saw a wicked half-volley deflected off the line, before Bates also had a header cleared off the line minutes later. As the half moved to a close, Butcher had another good opportunity from a flag kick after Mole’s initial shot was blocked. Bates' own shot was then blocked by a defender, which prompted cries of handball that were ignored by the referee.

With the near gale-force wind to their advantage in the second half, Wakefield were an all together different proposition for an increasingly penned-in home side.

Josh Craig came on in place of Ocran, with Blackburn moved to midfield. This, and a notable change of attitude from Wakey, appeared to give more balance to the team as they better exploited wide areas and started to penetrate the Oughtibridge defence.

The reward came four minutes into the half as Bates latched on to a loose ball 20 yards out. He dummied to create himself space, before breaking into the area. From a tight angle, he chose brute force as he powered a shot across the goalkeeper and in to the opposite side of the net.

The goal settled Wakefield, who were only once troubled when Kendrick again made a fine, diving save to prevent an equaliser in the 70th minute. Aside from that, it was the home goalkeeper who was by far the busier, twice tipping menacing shots from Bates over.

At the centre of most of the Wakefield action, Bates also had what appeared a certain penalty denied midway through the half when he went to ground after running through on goal.

Wakefield did eventually find themselves some breathing space when Mole scored his 13th goal in 12 games 15 minutes from time. Danny Youel did well to chase back and nick the ball from an Oughtibridge midfielder 30 yards out. He turned and played the ball immediately over the back-tracking home right-back. Mole latched on to the perfectly placed pass with a well timed run, finishing smartly with his left foot past the keeper into the far side of the net.

The action was not over as Bates scored a memorable second - his ninth of the season - direct from a corner in the 82nd minute. The wind may have played its part as the winger drilled a right-footed corner from the right. The out-swinging ball curled back in towards the near post and over a defender’s head. The scrambling keeper rushed to get a hand to it, but could not prevent the ball going into the net.

Bates was only denied a hat-trick in injury time when, not for the first time, the home goalkeeper saved well when one v one.

In similar fashion to the previous week Ecclesfield Red Rose again won their own game, which means Wakefield remain one point adrift of them in fifth; Oughtibridge stay ninth. However, the importance of an away win and clean sheet against tough opposition cannot be understated as Wakefield keep their momentum going with what is now their fifth victory in succession.