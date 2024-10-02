Samir Khamis bags hat-trick as Wakefield Athletic run riot against Peacock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Attacking midfielder Samir Khamis hit a splendid hat-trick as Wakefield Athletic ran riot in an 8-1 away win at Peacock in the Wakefield Sunday League’s Premiership One.

A lively start saw Hammad Ali drive past two defenders before forcing the recovery defender to knock the ball into his own net after only two minutes.

Athletic were quickly two up as Kane Whitaker, Raymond Cheng and lively winger Kieran Young combined to set up Hammad Ali to score with a first-time finish into the bottom corner of the net.

A shellshocked Peacock side tried to retaliate with a phase of attacks. However, a searching ball was well read and intercepted by Mohammad Usman, making his debut for the first team, before he set up his side’s counter-attack which saw midfielder Banta Darbou draw a foul.

The resulting free-kick 20 yards out from goal was caressed into the net as the lethal Whitaker guided his effort into the bottom corner with goalkeeper Karl Reynolds left helpless.

Peacock recovered their composure and responded well with good play which saw Craig Rafter and Josh Whiteley combining to set up striker John Moran who curved his effort over.

The first half finished with a goal for both teams. Khamis thundered in a vicious volley into the roof of the net with a strike on the turn following a cross from Kieran Young.

The visitors’ full-back Jack Rothery found himself unlucky as his rocketing effort from distance was inches from finding the top corner as the visiting goalkeeper Reynold tipped it over.

The hosts did manage to grab a goal before the break as a corner led to Moran bundlling the ball over the line.

A rejuvenated Peacock side from the half-time break came out flying into the Athletic defence as the intensity of their press created a few chances for the hosts. But they found stand-in goalkeeper Aaron Dooley up to the challenge to deny the home side a further breakthrough.

Athletic slowly regained control and enjoyed a good spell of possession before scoring their fifth goal when Josh Harrison and Hammad Ali cleverly cultivated an opportunity which saw Khamis pick up the ball on the edge of the box and arrow his effort into the bottom right corner for his brace.

Athletic manager Davy Jones introduced a trio of subs into the fray in the shape of Rayhaan Pervias, Usman Mohammed and Riyadul Islam, which added creativity and energy to the side as a deflated Peacock looked to manage the remainder of the game.

Cheng won his side a penalty as he charged forward from full-back and was halted in the opposition danger zone. The resulting spot-kick saw Whitaker step up and smash home for his brace.

Daniel Young was next to score and the last say was left to maestro Khamis who wrapped up the scoring in clinical fashion to secure his hat-trick with a fine strike into the roof of the net after a combined substitutes move from Islam and Mahmood.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Khamis, Whitaker and Cheng.

On the first cold Sunday of the season, Wakefield Athletic A made the trip to possibly the worst changing rooms in Yorkshire at Staincross FC, a sad reflection of grassroots football.

Undeterred by the state of the changing rooms, they came from behind to win 2-1.

Athletic shot out of the blocks and within the first 10 minutes could have been out of sight, but a combination of poor finishing and quality goalkeeping kept Staincross in the game

As the game progressed, Staincross rode the early storm and managed to string a couple of passes together but never really troubled the well-disciplined back four of Athletic who were buoyed by the return of the Wakefield Cafu Danny Carter

The home side did take the lead with a well worked goal through Joseph Brownlow with 10 minutes remaining in the half.

But, determined not to go in at half time behind, Athletic rallied and forced a succession of corners. The long hard shifts on the training ground paid dividends when Ash Downing crossed an absolute peach of a ball to the near post where the ever-young silver fox Joe Scargill leapt like a salmon, channelling his inner Oliver Bierhoff to fire a bullet header past the helpless Staincross keeper to make the score 1-1 at half-time.

The second half started much like the first with Athletic outplaying their opponents and Dominic Taylor went on a trademark dribble through three players before firing a low ball across goal that a helpless Staincross centre-back turned into his own net.

Athletic forged several chances as the game wore on, but a similar pattern to the first half followed with good chances being spurned and two particularly great saves keeping the scoreline much closer than it deserved to be.

Some hopeful long balls from Staincross were all dealt with by the centre back pairing of Lee "Maldini" Mulligan and Matty "Van Dijk" Candlin as Athletic returned to their WF postcode with a well deserved three points.

The OnTrack Coffee man of the match award was shared by Scargill, Luke Evans and Taylor.

For the second week running, Wakefield Athletic B stormed into an early 2-0 lead only to slip to another agonising defeat, this time 5-3 at the hands of The Last Bank in a Championship One fixture at West Yorkshire Sports and Social Club.

The hosts made a positive start and teenage attacking midfielder Kieran Noon opened the scoring, smashing in a 22-yard drive over the reach of the visiting goalkeeper Oliver Dean with his weaker left foot.

Less than 10 minutes later, speed merchant Harrison Carney used his electric pace to get past former Doncaster Rovers academy defender Brad Swain to steer the ball home and thus double the home side’s advantage.

However, The Last Bank hauled themselves level in the dying seconds of the first half and in the opening minute of the second with goals form Jack Burnley and Alfie Charlotte.

The shellshocked home side regathered their troops to play well in spells, but sloppy passing was their downfall on several occasions and Last Bank were able to notch three further goals through Gregg Hunter, Burnley and Swain.

In the dying minutes, Georgie Crawshaw scored an absolute beauty – just like teammate Noon’s effort it came by way of a left foot shot from outside the box dipping over the keeper.

Following the match, Athletic manager Jonny Wootton said: “It’s a difficult result to take, especially after being two goals up.

“We only have ourselves to blame, though. We just can’t keep giving cheap goals away from sloppy misjudged passing.

“However, there were some good moments to take into the next game.”

The Wates man of the match award went to Musa Sankara, Musa Kabba and Ben Taylor.