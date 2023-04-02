The football club, in Featherstone, has rallied together to support the Brave Bird Club, as a show of sisterhood and to help fundraise for vulnerable women through the sale of Brave Bird Pants.

Brave Bird, founded by wellness coach Sarah Oakley, is a community for vulnerable women to connect with.

The non-profit organisation fundraises for charity, My Sisters’ House, which supports women going through crisis, abuse or addiction, through underwear sales.

Featherstone Academical FC players rallied together to support a Brave Bird Pants campaign

Now, in a powerful display of solidarity, the Featherstone players have pulled up their ‘Brave Bird Pants’ to spread the positive message of courage and bravery to all the many unseen everyday ‘she-roes’.

The collective show of support and unity aims to strengthen the mental fortitude of women across communities within the district.

Last year, the club, based at Featherstone Academy which has teams from under 7’s to open age, kicked off a campaign to encourage women to step onto the pitch and embrace the joys of the game.

It has continued to urge women of all abilities to come together and experience the physical and mental health benefits of sport.

Featherstone Academical FC players have been supporting and fundraising for, the Brave Bird Club.

The players themselves have an inspiring collection of stories that demonstrate resilience and courage with one team member having served in the Army in Iraq and another player exiting a challenging relationship.

One Featherstone Academical player said: “I’m stronger than I think. I can now look back and see just how bad a place I was in before.”

Another player, Jade Spencer, added that being brave to her is “simply putting one foot in front of the other and carrying on”.

“Bravery means standing up for myself and others. Being a voice that’s heard and to speak up even when in uncomfortable situations,” said player Charlene Kwembeya.

"Fighting for what is right despite being anxious about situations”.

Find out more about Featherston Academical FC visit their website.