Stanley United still going strong 60 years on from their formation

Stanley United player Kai Wattley (right) with a representative from one of the club's long standing sponsors, Elsa's Arc.

A lot of football has been played since Stanley United AFC first came into existence.

England have won a World Cup, England have lost in many more tournaments. Many clubs have come and gone, however, one still standing 60 years on is Stanley United.

From the early days, of players needing to dodge buried debris while playing and training, to the current day where they are proud to be based at West Riding County headquarters, Fleet Lane, Oulton with fantastic facilities – this club is testament to how much can change. And Stanley are now celebrating their 60th anniversary.

Stanley United was formed in 1966 on the back of England’s 1966 World Cup win. Even in the very beginning, there was a mix of old and young players – all with the same passion for football.

Stanley United have started their 60th season in local football.

Stuart Ansell and Barry Spurr were the founders, with Herbert Carr also playing a prominent role in the early days.

Back then grassroots football was very different, with facilities and pitches way below the standard of today – but the lads survived.

John Williams, who is the current president of the club, joined Stanley in 1970. He played in defence and stayed in the team until 1977 when he suffered a cruciate knee injury that meant his playing days were over, but his loyalty and commitment to the club were not.

In fact, some may say, it was only just the beginning as to what would form a long standing position of leadership and respect within the team

John became involved in assisting the running of the team, including roles such as training, managing and becoming the club secretary. He then became chairman and eventually president, a position he still holds today.

“The team has always meant a lot to me, provided me with a focus and a hobby,” he told the Express.

"I thoroughly enjoy the social aspect too, meeting with players and the committee and being involved in the local community.”

Stanley United originally played at Lime Pitt Lane in Stanley, the site of an old refuse tip when the players had to regularly cope with debris such as glass and old tin cans that would come up through the surface of the soil.

Training took place on the car park, opposite the Wagon and Horses pub, which is now the Stanley Community Centre

During the club's time in the Wakefield Football League, the club progressed through the ranks to Division One and won it on a couple of occasions.

By this time, the club had become confident in applying to join the West Yorkshire League in 2003, but this meant leaving the familiar ground in Stanley and they relocated their home ground to Rothwell so that the club could satisfy the league with the standard of facilities.

They played there for three seasons then relocated again to the old Methley United Ground.

A few seasons later United were back in Stanley, sharing the facilities at the Rodillians Rugby Club. This became a successful period for the club, winning the West Yorkshire League Division Two, providing a well deserved promotion to the top division.

However, in order to play in the top division, the club had to relocate again! Moving back to Rothwell, at the old Rothwell Athletic Ground which had better facilities and a fenced off pitch .

However, heartbreak and frustration loomed as that league made the decision that Stanley were not be promoted – something which the club could never understand.

In 2017, the club applied to the Yorkshire Amateur League top division and were accepted. With this, the club then applied to West Riding County to use their facilities on Fleet Lane. The application was accepted and this is where the team reside still to this day.

Going into their eighth season in the top division of the Yorkshire Amateur, the club enjoys being held in high esteem within the league, continually showing commitment and dedication.

This is in large, to the current management team, with Adam Fox as manager, Everton Wattley assistant manager and Andrew Wisdom chairman – and, of course, John Williams as president.

Laura Stephenson is the team physio and has seen the dedication for herself.

She said: “The management team’s commitment, drive, loyalty and determination for the club is notably admirable and they continue to drive a higher standard season after season.

"They want the players to feel supported and to bring out the best in the players, all the while, developing players skills on and off the pitch.

"The passion that runs through the club runs deep, with each player and member of the management team proud to wear the Stanley United AFC badge.

“Values that have always been important to the club include commitment, community and family – to this day, those values are very much engrained into the club and everyone involved.

“During the last 60 years, the club has been through a lot. From humble beginnings, relocation to better facilities, injuries, fantastic success paired with frustrating seasons."

Laura added: “As the club moves into their 60th season, the expectations are high, with an even higher standard of performance expected on the pitch.

"All the players have shown incredible commitment during pre-season, working hard on their training and fitness levels, whilst the club has scouted new talent to join the team.

"As with the evolution of anything, the club now engage on social media, providing all the club news you need as well as real time match updates.

“It’s certainly set to be an exciting season, with the team securing some victories in their first league games of the season.

"The club are proud to be celebrating the momentous milestone and in years to come, just like the players before, these players will be able to look back and be proud of a team and community they once played for.”

Notable Stanley United managers over the years include: Herbert Carr, Andy Eaton, John Airth.

Committee members include: Alan Ward, Walt Holdgate, Dave Dexter, John Dexter, Ian Pringle, Andy Eaton, Daz Riding, Dave Holdgate.

Notable Stanley United players over the years include: Raymond Ramsden, Ian Lawn, Andy Beckwith, Morris Tate, Neil Ward, Mark Horner, Dave Holdgate, Andy Eaton.

Current Stanley United AFC players for the 2025/2026 season are: Blake Hodgson, James Dunne, Jack Clarke-Scott, Zivani Mbire, Reece Child, Nathan Smith, Isaac Collier, Fiedelis Mhlolo, Brandon Blunt, Daniel Owusu, Jacob Reed, Ben Laycock, Jake Carrigan, Zidane Varela, Aaron Kitao, Omar Camara, Omar Lamouri, Jayden Huglin, Will Smith, Kai Wattley, Geoff Mpankuli, Ibrahim Ngwana, Carlos Nunes, Jacob Brunt, Leon Bradshaw, Mussa Sidibeh, Samual Mususu, Oliver Andrassy, Sinmi Oyebanji.

The club would love your support and will offer a warm welcome. Their home fixtures are played on a Saturday at the West Riding County ground with seating terraces, toilets, plenty of parking and a small cafe bar.