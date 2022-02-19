Football matches have been called off due to Storm Eunice.

Pontefract Collieries' game against Worksop Town in the Pitching in Northern Premier League was called off due to a waterlogged pitch following a 9am pitch inspection.

There was a later morning inspection at Ingfield, but Ossett United's planned match against Lincoln United was also called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

However, Frickley Athletic's match away to East Division title contenders Marske United is on after their pitch passed an early morning inspection.

Leaders Liversedge FC will also play their game at Pickering Town following a positive pitch inspection.

Here's a list of Northern Premier League games off today:

Ashton United v Atherton Collieries

Basford United v Warrington Town

Bamber Bridge v Mickleover

Carlton Town v Halesowen Town

City of Liverpool FC v Colne

Matlock Town v Radcliffe

Kendal Town v Warrington Rylands

Lancaster City v South Shields

Marine v Clitheroe

Ossett United v Lincoln United

Pontefract Collieries v Worksop Town

Ramsbottom United v Workington AFC

Sheffield v Yorkshire Amateur

Shepshed Dynamo v Yaxley

Spalding United v Ilkeston

Stalybridge Celtic v Whitby Town

Trafford v Mossley

Witton Albion v Stafford Rangers

Wakefield AFC's big game at County Senior League leaders Swinton Athletic has also been called off while Toolstation NCE League matches have also been badly affected with Emley AFC' s match at Bottesford Town off along with Nostell MW's home game with Harrogate Railway Athletic.