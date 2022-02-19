Storm Eunice takes its toll on football matches - Ossett United, Pontefract Collieries, Wakefield AFC, Emley AFC, Hemsworth MW, Nostell MW games are off
A number of football matches have fallen victim to Storm Eunice with matches due to be played today postponed.
Pontefract Collieries' game against Worksop Town in the Pitching in Northern Premier League was called off due to a waterlogged pitch following a 9am pitch inspection.
There was a later morning inspection at Ingfield, but Ossett United's planned match against Lincoln United was also called off because of a waterlogged pitch.
However, Frickley Athletic's match away to East Division title contenders Marske United is on after their pitch passed an early morning inspection.
Leaders Liversedge FC will also play their game at Pickering Town following a positive pitch inspection.
Here's a list of Northern Premier League games off today:
Ashton United v Atherton Collieries
Basford United v Warrington Town
Bamber Bridge v Mickleover
Carlton Town v Halesowen Town
City of Liverpool FC v Colne
Matlock Town v Radcliffe
Kendal Town v Warrington Rylands
Lancaster City v South Shields
Marine v Clitheroe
Ossett United v Lincoln United
Pontefract Collieries v Worksop Town
Ramsbottom United v Workington AFC
Sheffield v Yorkshire Amateur
Shepshed Dynamo v Yaxley
Spalding United v Ilkeston
Stalybridge Celtic v Whitby Town
Trafford v Mossley
Witton Albion v Stafford Rangers
Wakefield AFC's big game at County Senior League leaders Swinton Athletic has also been called off while Toolstation NCE League matches have also been badly affected with Emley AFC' s match at Bottesford Town off along with Nostell MW's home game with Harrogate Railway Athletic.
Glasshoughton Welfare's match at North Ferriby is currently on while Hemsworth MW's fixture at Penistone Church underwent a second pitch inspection, but failed with that and was also called off just before midday.