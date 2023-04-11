Sunday football: Danny Young seals Wakefield Athletic's place in Seymour Trophy final as Kirklands lose out

The win brought revenge for Athletic after they were beaten by their visitors in last season's Premiership Two League Cup final.

They made a fast start and Abubakary Touray had the ball in the net early on only for his chip to be chalked-off for offside.

Kirklands responded with a change of tactics to isolate the wingers and use counter attacks, but they found the defensive line of Joe Dack, Gary Jones, Danny Jones and Jack Rothery handling the attacks comfortably as well as setting up moves for their team – one noticeably leading to a goal on the half-hour.

Goal scorers and creators in Wakefield Athletic's 3-0 Seymour Memorial Trophy semi-final win over Kirklands FC Danny Young (left) and Kane Whitaker.

Danny Young was found by good play by Banta Darbol and his low drive across the box resulted in the ball being turned into his own net by a Kirklands player.

The visitors responded well and were only denied an equaliser by a superb one handed save by Athletic keeper George Mitchell from Chris Wilde’s powerful header.

But Athletic doubled their lead when Young’s through ball set up Kane Whitaker to score.

Kirklands tried to hit back in the second half and their best chance fell to Luke Haigh who saw his effort from a corner blocked by a combination of Raymond Cheng, Gary Jones, and keeper Mitchell.

Athletic always carried a threat and made it 3-0 as Whitaker set up Young who beating the on-rushing keeper to the ball to rocket his side into the final.

Howdens man of the match award was shared by Gary Jones, Danny Jones and Joe Dack.

Athletic will play Chequerfield in the Seymour Memorial Trophy final on Sunday, April 23 at Hall Green United’s ground, kick-off 11am.

Chequerfield beat Nostell MW Sunday 3-1 with goals from Harry Charlotte (two) and Brett Smith.

​Wakefield Athletic B cruised to a well deserved 4-1 victory over Pontefract Collieries Sunday in a Wakefield Sunday League Championship Two game at WYCO.

They went ahead as Pontefract failed to clear Jacob Laskowski’s near post corner and captain Sean Hodson reacted fastest to place a low shot under the visiting goalkeeper.

Two minutes later striker Abdul Mohammedkeir’s tenacious pressing put the Colls defence under pressure as he came away with the ball then calmly and unselfishly squared for teenage midfielder Kieran Noon to tap home for Athletic’s second.

Wakefield would go on to dominate the first half and should have been three or four goals up, but Hodson and Laskowski both failed to capitalise on two golden opportunities.

At the other end, Ali Jamegay, the Wakefield goalkeeper, thwarted sporadic Pontefract chances.

Athletic had to wait until the second half to increase their lead when Matty Gornowski unleashed a scintillating shot from a 30-yard free-kick won by fellow substitute Suleyman Kabba.

Ponte had a good spell in which they were denied by a flying Ali Jamegay save then did beat the keeper to make it 3-1.

But the goal shook Athletic back into life and they were unlucky not to make it four as chances for James Holman and Kabba were well saved.

It would not be Kabba’s day as he would blaze over from five yards out after good work from Alex Oldroyd.

Wakefield finally added their fourth as substitute James Byron battled to win an aerial challenge and a loose ball fell to Gornowski who rifled in from close range.

Howdens man of the match award was shared by Gornowski, Hodson and Jamegay.

Nostell MW Sunday lock horns with Fryston AFC this Sunday in the Premiership One League Cup final, which is a repeat of last season’s final. It will be played at Crofton Community Centre, kick-off 10.30am.

Glasshoughton Rangers face a nervy last few weeks of the season after losing 3-2 at home to Junk Old Boys in Premiership Two.

They remain favourites for the title and eight points clear at the top, but the sides behind have games in hand.

Championship One leaders Angel Inn maintained their title bid with a 5-2 home win over Eggborough Eagles.