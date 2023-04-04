Wakefield Athletic miss out on final after being made to pay for missed chances by Fryston AFC

Athletic started the game with intensity as Kane Whitaker's free-kick tested the visiting keeper and set the tone for the first half with the hosts on the front foot.

Forward Danny Young forced a full stretch save as clever play between Gav Pearson and Jack Rothery set up the opportunity.

Fryston battled back and took the lead through good play on the right. Although Wakefield keeper Michael Hidle produced a good reaction save the rebound fell to Stephen Campbell who dispatched his chance for a 1-0 half-time lead.

Wakefield Athletic midfielder Gavin Pearson produced a majestic performance, but could not stop Fryston AFC from securing their final berth in the Wakefield Sunday Premiership One League Cup final.

A flying start to the second half saw Fryston double their lead within three minutes through Campbell’s shot into the bottom corner.

Athletic kept battling and were unlucky when Josh Jones’ header crashed against the crossbar after a deep cross from Danny Jones.

Striker Danny Young also came agonisingly close with a header following a good cross by Danny Jones then missed a chance set up by Kane Whitaker’s trademark run from deep.

Midfielder Raymond Cheng was next to go close with a header, but Fryston made it 3-0 through Jamie Rollinson from a corner to secure a repeat of last season's final against Nostell MW on Sunday, April 16.

The Howdens MOM award for Wakefield Athletic was shared by Gary Jones, Samir Khamis and Joe Dack.

Wakefield Athletic B put the disappointment of their cup final loss behind them as they beat Kirklands Reserves 4-2 in Championship Two.

Winger Jacob Laskowski opened the scoring on 20 minutes after a long ball from Kieran Noon split the Kirklands defence.

Kirklands hit back as striker Adam Harrison beat the offside trap and looped his shot over on-rushing home keeper Ali Jamegay.

A mad two minutes would then see two more goals. Abdul Mohammedkair finished Keiran Noon’s precise cross for Athletic then Kirklands quickly levelled again as the Wakefield defence stood off Mathew Summersgill and let him curl a shot into the corner.

Wakefield came out with purpose for the second half and both their substitutes made an impact.

Athletic went 3-2 up as James Holman’s cross evaded everyone and looped over the goalkeeper.

Holman would then turn provider five minutes later as his crossfield ball found Mateusz Gornowski who calmly lobbed the goalkeeper to make it 4-2.

Athletic looked for more goals, but efforts from Suleyman Kabba and Keiran Noon were well blocked.

The Howdens MOM award was shared by Mohammedkair, Chris Crawshaw and Holman.

Nostell MW Sunday were in good form in their Premiership One league game as they beat Horse & Jockey 6-0.

Billy Mole led the way with a hat-trick, Dillon Connelly struck twice and Arron Lunn was also on target.

Glasshoughton Rangers edged closer to the Premiership Two title with a thrilling 4-3 win over Crown Scissett.

Adam Holroyd scored twice in the first half and further efforts by Ryan Mateer and Callum Lacy after the break ensured a victory that took them 11 points clear at the top.

Rangers’ closest challengers Navigation Tavern were beaten 4-2 away to Kirklands FC.

Mehr Hussain (two), Amir Heidari and Chris Wildie netted the goals for the fifth-placed Kirklands who had drawn 0-0 with the leaders the previous week.

College FC could not stop Mount Pleasant from boosting their Championship One title hopes as goals from Sufyaan Patel (three), Ismail Loonat (two), Abdul Rehman and Abdullah Mayat helped the unbeaten Batley side to an 8-0 win.

Lewis Reed’s goal was not enough for Flockton as they lost 2-1 to Travellers Stanley.

Goals from Luke Barraclough (two) and Ben Pears saw Stanley United Juniors to a 3-0 victory at Staincross in the first round of the Presidents Cup.