Sunday football: Johnson earns share of spoils for Wakefield Athletic

Wakefield Athletic's James Johnson.

Wakefield Athletic fought back from behind twice to share the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with promoted Dewsbury Rangers in the Wakefield Sunday League’s Premiership Two.

The home side started well but were to rue missed chances and ill luck as Jack Rothery (twice) and Kane Whitaker hit the woodwork.

At the other end, Rangers proved clinical and Arista Llewellyn capitalised on a loose ball on the edge of the box to make it 1-0.

Athletic hit back as teenage striker Bubacarr Camara smashed home.

Dewsbury’s over flooding in midfield allowed them to grow more confident in the second half and they regained the lead when a Callum Mellor free-kick was spilled by home keeper Aaron Dooley under a challenge and the ball rolled over the line.

Athletic hit back again, however, with James Johnson’s curling finish into the top corner making it 2-2.

Mikey Bell MOM award was shared by Joe Dack, Kane Whitaker and Luke Maw.

This Sunday Athletic are away to Whitwood Metrostars.

A brace from attacking midfielder Hammad Ali helped Wakefield Athletic’s second string to their fifth consecutive win as they beat Angel Inn 4-1 away in Championship One.

They made a shaky start and needed some great saves from keeper Imran Uddin before opening the scoring with the first of Ali’s goals.

The tempo was picked up and a crossfield pass from Amaan Aslam saw Hammad Ali take it down sublimely before tucking it away into the bottom corner.

The home side made a few changes to their structure at half-time and it paid off as their captain Jack Silverwood scored with a sublime strike.

But Wakefield were not done as a great run by Hammad Ali led to Adiel Ali having an easy tap-in to make it 3-1. The fourth goal came not long after and it was almost a mirror image of the third goal – Hammad Ali showed great strength down the right hand flank before cutting it back to substitute Sory Kaba for an easy tap-in.

Mikey Bell MOM went to Hammad Ali, Saleem Mohammed and Amaan Aslam.

On Sunday, Wakefield Athletic A are away to Shelley FC.

Wayward finishing and a lack lustre performance proved costly as Wakefield Athletic B suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Westgate Common WMC in Championship Two.

Despite controlling the tempo in the first half Athletic were scoreless at the break.

Westgate broke the deadlock when Musa Kabba’s foul was punished with a penalty put away by Liam Earnshaw.

A second goal on the counter attack by Earnshaw followed before Athletic finally scored as good work by Martin Inman and Jacob Laskowski led to Alex Oldroyd netting.

Athletic then had an effort disallowed and a penalty appeal turned down, but were unable to equalise.

Mikey Bell MOM went to James Lewis, Inman and Aleks Celebicanin. Athletic B host Wrenthorpe Rangers this Sunday.

Elsewhere in the Wakefield Sunday League, two goals from Billy Mole and one by Dillon Connelly earned Nostell MW Sunday a 3-1 success at home to Frickley Colliery in Premiership One.

Stanley United won 3-1 at Peacock Wakefield while Darren Smith netted twice in Travellers Stanley’s 2-1 victory at Nightingale Blues.

Horse & Jockey lost 4-2 to Ryhill despite two goals from Joe Lord.

Joe Turfrey bagged four goals in King George OB’s thrilling 5-4 win over Brierley Cubs in Championship One. David Stewart also netted.

Wrenthorpe Rangers had Tom Busby (two) and Luke Wilkinson netting, but lost 9-3 to Crown Scissett in Championship Two.

College FC cut loose in their Championship Two match away to St Ignatius, running out 15-0 winners with goals from Harrison Carney (three), Sam Tyson (three), Matthew Wootton (three), Tom Buxton (two), Jed Firth, James Fox, Luke Sesum and Daniel Fleming.