Sunday football: Wakefield Athletic enjoy winning hat-trick

Both sides made a positive start and played at a high tempo. But Athletic took control and only poor finishing held them back until three minutes before half-time when Camara's low drive from the edge of the box was parried by the home keeper and livewire Barry reacted swiftly to pounce on the loose ball.

The hosts levelled against the run of play in the 56th minute though Jamie Beever.

Manager Davy Jones immediately responded by bringing on fresh legs in the shape of Danny Jones, Kane Whitaker and Danny Young and this led to a change of fortune for Athletic.

They regained a much-deserved lead when Jack Rothery and Braiden Barry linked-up to carve out an opening for Kieran Young who found his golden touch at the far post to make it 2-1.

Beever hit the woodwork for Jockey, but Athletic sealed the three points following a good team goal from the training ground when good interplay and movement off the ball released Barry down the flank and his darting run and a perfectly weighted cross found the timely run of Camara who made it 3-1 with a tremendous volley.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Josh Hemmingway, Banta Dabor and Braiden Barry.

Wakefield Athletic A finally kick-started their season with a 5-1 home win against West End Terriers in Premiership Two.

A dominant first half saw some silky football played with Athletic going two up. First, good work by Hammad Ali set up Riyadul Islam and although his effort was saved by the keeper the rebound was put in by Burhan Ahmed. Then, Hassan Pervaiz coolly put away a penalty.

Terriers pulled a goal back after the break as Chris Elvidge’s corner was headed in by Dave North.

But Athletic restored their two-goal advantage when Ali was rashly fouled inside the area and substitute Niall Wood put away the resulting penalty.

Luke Midgley then set up Pervaiz to score his second and five minutes from time Islam sent Ahmed through to score with a delightful chip over the on-rushing keeper.

The Howdens man of the match award went to Midgley, Pervaiz and Ali.

Wakefield Athletic B hit the goal trail with no less than eight different scorers in their 10-0 win over league newcomers Stanley United Juniors (Open Age) in Championship Two.

The visitors played in the Garforth Junior League U17s and this was their first experience in open-age football.

Despite the double figure outcome, Stanley fought gallantly throughout after both sides observed a one-minute silence to mark the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

The opening quarter of an hour was a tight affair and a subtle tactical switch by Athletic of flank players Alex Oldroyd and James Lindsay reaped rewards, which saw them score twice inside a three-minute spell.

Two replica set-piece goals in the 19th and 21st minute saw first a long throw-in by Alex Oldroyd headed on by James Lewis, finding debutant Cina Takhsha who rifled his effort into the roof of the net. The set-piece was replicated and Lindsay sent in a right-foot volley to make it 2-0.

On the half hour, Takhsha crashed his effort against the upright before the persistent play of Jacob Laskowski a minute later created an opportunity for Andrew Jackson. His first-time effort was blocked, but he made no mistake from the rebound.

Goal scorer turned goal maker when Jackson’s through ball set-up an attack and saw Lindsay latch onto his pass before driving forward and finding the target with a low drive.

Athletic made it 5-0 in the 50th minute when defender Aaron Dooley's free-kick from inside his own half saw the visiting keeper spill the ball under pressure with 19-year-old Bubakarr Sillah pouncing to steer the ball over the line at the far post.

Two minutes later, a surging run by teenager Mohamed Abou saw him fouled in the box and saw Abdul Mohammeddkair dispatch the spot-kick home.

The goal of the game came in the 62nd minute with Jackson’s tremendous 35-yard drive zooming home past the helpless goalkeeper for the home team’s seventh goal.

A late flurry saw individual goals from Elgaily Mohammed and Mohamed Abou before a penetrating pass by stand-in fullback Andrew Jackson cultivated an opening for speed merchant Alex Oldroyd who stole clear before hitting a searing effort on target.

The Howdens man of the match went to Takhsha, Mohammed and Lindsay.

Reigning champions Fryston AFC came from behind to beat Stanley United 3-1 in Premiership One with second half goals from Andrew Horbury, Lee Hudson and Jamie Simpson allowing them to overturn a half-time deficit.

Chequerfield made it two wins from two in the top division with a 5-0 home success against Nostell MW Sunday.

Two goals from Josh Cambridge helped Glasshoughton Rangers to a 3-2 win over Whitwood Metrostars in Premiership Two.

Despite goals from Liam Russell and Harry Wilson, Travellers Sunday lost 6-2 away to College FC in Championship One.

King George had Shane Kilburn on target as they made it two wins from two with a 3-0 home success against Flockton.