Sunday football: Wakefield Athletic teams enjoy league and cup success

Frickley went ahead within two minutes as forward Stephen Phillips slotted home past keeper Michael Hidle. But the response was instant as Bubacarr Camara powered in a towering header from Kane Whitaker’s corner.

Another opportunity arose for teenager striker Camara with a ball across the box by Danny Young, but he was unable make the right connection it warranted as he was battling a defender and the follow-up by Raymond Cheng was blocked on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides headed into the half-time break after the tight first half affair with the Wakefield backline of Michael Hidle, Axel Du Ciel Ndwanyi, Danny Jones, Joe Dack and Simon Jackson showing a solid display defending.

Wakefield Athletic's goal scorers in their 4-1 home Premiership One success over Frickley Colliery (from left) Kane Whitaker, Danny Jones, Danny Young and Bubacarr Camara.

The second half resumed with the midfield pairing of Whitaker and Gavin Pearson showing a growing presence as Frickley stuck with a more physical playing style.

Danny Jones fired Athletic ahead with a powerfully struck free-kick and this set off an attacking wave that brought two quickfire goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The influential Jones this time sent a set-piece through ball cleverly to Pearson and he found Whitaker who fired into the bottom corner to make it 3-1.

Danny Young then continued his remarkable goal-scoring record for the club as he netted for the fourth consecutive game following good work by substitutes Josh Jones and Jack Rothery.

Athletic came close to another goal when Pearson’s whipped ball into the back post hit the crossbar and agonisingly evaded his teammates.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Danny Jones, Joe Dack and Simon Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first half brace from James Lewis and a goal from Mohamed Abou saw Wakefield Athletic B secure their place in the Championship Two League Cup final with a clinical performance and a 3-1 win against a youthful and spirited Stanley United Juniors side at Ferry Lane playing fields.

Wakefield’s good start was rewarded when James Lewis pounced on a loose ball before steering the ball home to open the scoring.

They soon found themselves surging into a 2-0 lead as Mohammed Abou raced through to calmly slot home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youthful Stanley side then grew into the game and grabbed a goal back through Harvey Maude following a well-worked corner.

But in the dying minute of the half, Lewis’ perseverance paid off as he looped a shot into the top right-hand corner of the goal to give his side a 3-1 half-time lead, which they held to the final whistle.

Stanley Juniors gained a foothold in the game after the break and went close twice, but the visitors showed good character and commitment with the rearguard of Ali Jamegay Musa Kabba, Sean Hodson, Aaron Dooley and Josh Noon holding firm to secure a place in the final against Alverthorpe Athletic on Sunday, March 26.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Kieran Noon, Lewis and Musa Kabba.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wasiu Adeniran struck twice while Rui Ferreira and Thomas Calvert were also among the scorers as Alverthorpe Athletic beat Eggborough Eagles 6-2 in their cup tie.

Stefan Hurdiss and Nathan Perks netted for the Eagles.

Pontefract Collieries Sunday won a cup tie 3-1 after extra-time at home to College FC with Jack Boden (two) and Jack Candlin on target for the winners and Jordan Payne netting for the losers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Turfrey bagged four goals, while Devan McIntosh (two), Billy Wood and Jamie Deal also scored in King George OB’s 8-0 cup win away to St Ignatius.

Despite a goal from Max Bland, Knottingley Railway lost their cup tie 5-1 to Travellers Stanley.

Fryston AFC came from one down at half-time to beat Chequerfield 3-2 in the Premiership One League Cup.

Late goals from Liam McGregor and Jamie Simpson clinched victory after Andy Horbury had earlier netted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Premiership One league match Nostell MW Sunday won 4-2 at Horse & Jockey as Harry Chapman, Andrew Siddle, Aidan Byard and

Jordan Carter netted.

Hemsworth MW Sunday reached the Premiership Two Cup final after beating Glasshoughton Rangers 2-1 with goals from Joe Webster and Andrew Davis.