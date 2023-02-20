Sunday League round-up: Wakefield Athletic produce big finish to see off Nostell MW in seven-goal thriller

The hosts, who had previously lost 7-3 twice to Nostell, were the underdogs, but produced a steely performance with a dramatic finish in a seven-goal thriller full of drama.

Athletic started the brighter with Raymond Cheng having an early effort cleared off the line and appeals that the ball had crossed the line falling on deaf ears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They did open the scoring in the 17th minute as Samir Khamis scored a reactive header after Abubakary Touray's effort had cannoned off the bar.

Abubakary Touray (left) scored twice and Samir Khamis was on target and came up with three assists in Wakefield Athletic's 5-2 Seymour Memorial Trophy success over Nostell MW Sunday.

The experienced Nostell responded as a Josh Craig corner was headed home at the back post by Lewis Hughes.

The uplifted visitors had a golden chance to take the lead following a datable handball offence, but Dillon Connelly’s penalty was saved heroically by goalkeeper Michael Hidle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic were soon back on attack as Khamis and Danny Jones combined to set up Danny Young to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Nostell were awarded their second penalty just past the hour mark and Connelly made no mistake this time to make it 2-2.

Jones hit the woodwork with a curling free-kick, but extra-time was on the radar until five minutes from time as Khamis lit up the game, skipping past two players to send Young through. He was stopped unfairly inside the area, resulting in a penalty put away by Jones to make it 3-2.

Nostell launching long balls to try to stay in the competition, but the clinical Touray had other ideas as he scored a brace to complete a 5-2 win for Wakefield who will now be away at Crown Scissett in the quarter-finals on Sunday, March 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howden's MOM was shared by Jones, Samir Khamis, who had a hat-trick of assists, and Touray.

Wakefield Athletic A made it back to back Premiership Two wins to boost their relegation fight as they held on to win 3-2 at Hemsworth MW Sunday.

Goalkeeper Glenn Hurlstone had to be alert to keep the hosts out early on before Wakefield gained control and went in front through Mohammed Usman after good work by Amaan Aslam and Sadeeq Miah.

Ten minutes later, a worldie through ball from Jamie Grant found the feet of the unplayable Hammad Ali and he broke away from halfway to test the home goalkeeper who fumbled his shot in the path of Aslam who made it 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic made it three after the break as Aslam dribbled past three players before scoring.

Hemsworth were given a lifeline when Aiden Holt headed home and netted again through substitute Shaun Pugh, but the visitors saw out the remainder for a vital three points.

Howden's MOM went to Miah, Aslam and Burhan Ahmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals of stunning quality saw Wakefield Athletic B gallop past Wrenthorpe Rangers to cement a semi-final spot in the Championship Two League Cup.

Athletic won 3-0 to earn revenge for a 4-1 defeat to Rangers in November as they managed disruption well after the line-up had to be tweaked because of the no-show of two key players.

The hosts drew first blood in the eighth minute when Andrew Jackson’s free-kick led to a commotion in the area with James Lewis credited with the goal.

Athletic doubled the lead in the 15th minute with a stunning goal of the highest quality. Sean Hodson broke up an attacking threat then Alex Oldroyd cut inside from the right before drilling a rapier-like effort from 30 yards out into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oldroyd was only denied another by the crossbar, but it was 3-0 in the opening minute of the second half when Jackson struck a picture perfect free-kick.

Both Jackson and the visitors’ Billy Murtagh hit the woodwork. but there were no further goals.

Howden's MOM went to Hodson, Aaron Dooley and Jacob Laskowski.

Premiership One leaders Fryston AFC dropped points for only the second time this season when held to a 2-2 draw by Frickley Colliery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Hudson and Tyler Taylor scored their goals.

Matty Ashton (two) and Tobias Casey were on target as Premiership Two leaders Glasshoughton Rangers won 3-1 at Whitwood Metrostars.

Great Preston Sundays had Ben Tatler and Liam Churchill scoring, but lost their Championship One League Cup tie to Travellers Stanley as they went down 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out after the teams had drawn 2-2.

Kirklands Reserves lost 1-0 at home to St Ignatius in Championship Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same division saw Knottingley Railway win 3-1 at Pontefract Collieries Sunday as Colin Metcalfe, Alexander Quayle and Matthew Candlin netted for the winners and Ryan Gore for the losers.

Dane Rhys Tintor and Joe Davies sealed a 2-1 success for leaders Alverthorpe Athletic at closest rivals Staincross.