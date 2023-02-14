Although Athletic battled back from two down to be level they were beaten in a five-goal thriller.

The game started with Chickenley on the front foot as they overloaded the midfield and their persistent balls over the defence of the visitors was the story for the first half as they were more of the aggressor.

The defence units of Josh Hemingway, Joe Dack, Gary Jones and goalkeeper Michael Hidle were working overtime to keep the score level.

Wakefield Athletic A's match winner Mohammad Usman in their Premiership Two 3-2 home success over Crown Scissett.

Athletic full-back Simon Jackson came up with another solid display in his second appearance for his new club with challenges stopping certain goal scoring opportunities, but eventually the hosts were able to break the deadlock.

A double blast inside a five-minute spell on the quarter hour in similar fashion jolted Wakefield as two identical game ploys with balls from the right wing that evaded everyone across the box to find players at the back post saw Chickenley take a 2-0 lead.

Athletic searched for a response with Banta Darbol, Gavin Pearson and Danny Jones progressing their dominance in midfield and Kieran Young went close twice.

The visitors had regained their composure and were looking more promising as one touch football set Raymond Cheng with an opportunity to pull a goal back as he cut onto the right, but the Chickenley goalkeeper was able to match his effort.

Athletic did finally get a goal as Danny Young lobbed the goalkeeper in scrumptious fashion after cleverly being found by centre-half Gary Jones who evaded two markers with a Cruyff style turn.

Josh Jones went close to a leveller, but Athletic did make it 2-2 when talented debutant Jones showcased his quality with a volley directly from a Kieran Young corner.

But the good work was undone as Chickenley took advantage of an error to grab a winner.

On target for second-placed Chickenley were: Blake Dewhirst, Jonny Beverley and Jack Thompson.

The Howdens man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic went to Gavin Pearson, Simon Jackson and Joe Dack.

Wakefield Athletic A came from behind twice to beat Crown Scissett 3-2 as a superb curling effort in the 72nd minute by striker Mohammad Usman proved to be the winner in the Premiership Two game.

Latecomers due to traffic congestion forced Athletic to start with seven players and they went behind before Usman Bashir equalised from close range.

Ten minutes later, the Scissett outfit almost regained their lead when a deep corner by William Early saw Cameron Guest crash his header against the crossbar.

The game was more open in the second half with Sam Hall clearing a Hammad Ali effort off the line while at the other end in the 62nd minute Crown regained their lead with a superb team goal finished by Harris Walker’s rasping low drive from 30 yards out that whistled past the diving Glenn Hurlstone into the far corner.

Athletic responded within two minutes to level for the second time when Luke Midgley linked-up with Hamad Ali out wide and the latter’s cross found Haseeb Ahmed who dribbled and jinked past three covering players in a tight situation before steering his opening on target.

The home side were now in the ascendency and cultivated a superb winning goal 18 minutes from time when Daniel Green’s headed pass found Hammad Ali and his surging run and cross found Usman who skilfully beat his marker before expertly curling his effort beyond keeper Harry Downs.

Howdens MOM went to Sadeeq Mia, Buran Bhatti and Jamie Grant.

Wakefield Athletic B led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Alex Oldroyd’s lob, but could not hold on to their advantage as they lost 4-1 to unbeaten Alverthorpe Athletic in Championship Two.

After a bright opening from both teams it was Wakefield that took the lead when Jacob Laskowski won the ball in midfield and his looped ball found Alex Oldroyd who beat the Alverthorpe defence before coolly lobbing the on-rushing goalkeeper to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Alverthorpe pushed for an equaliser, but blocks by Sean Hodson, Musa Kabba and Bubahkarr Sillah thwarted their attacks and when breached, visiting goalkeeper Ali Jamegay pulled off some fine saves to see the visitors into half-time with the lead.

The second half saw Alverthorpe put pressure on and they took advantage of a controversially allowed goal to equalise after it had looked offside in the build-up, Washiu Adeniran notching his 26th goal in 13 league and cup games.

The home side then raced into a 3-1 lead with two replica spot-kick goals from Tom Calvert.

Wakefield pushed to find a foothold in the game, but a breakaway led to a fourth goal for Alverthorpe, the ball ricocheting off several players into the goal with the last headed nudge from Rui Fereira.

Wakefield felt hard done by as a great first half performance did not reap any rewards as they slipped into fourth spot in the league table.

Howdens MOM were Oldroyd, Kabba and Jamegay.

Unbeaten Premiership One leaders Fryston AFC took another step closer to retaining their title with a 1-0 win at Nostell MW Sunday.

Stephen Campbell scored the only goal of the game to keep the table toppers seven points clear at the top.

Nathan Harrop (two) Liam Henshaw were on target for West End Terriers Sunday, but they were edged out 4-3 by Kirklands First in Premiership Two.

Whitwood Metrostars had Richie Dunning (two), Rob Waring, Michael Corr and Calvin Hughes on target as they beat Junk Old Boys 5-1.

Travellers Stanley beat Great Preston Sundays 2-1 with goals from Liam Jaques and Nathan Smith.

Liam Smith replied for Preston who were level at 1-1 at half-time.

Matthew Candlin was a scorer as Knottingley Railway beat Kirklands Reserves 2-1 in Championship Two.