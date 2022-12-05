Sunday League round-up: Banta Darbol's double strike helps Wakefield Athletic to cup tie success

Horse & Jockey started the better, but could not beat in-form keeper George Mitchell who made a string of fine saves.

A slight tweak of the system at the half hour mark brought rewards for Athletic as Abubakary Touray cut inside past two players before delivering a through ball for Whitaker to slot home.

Substitute Raymond Cheng went close as did Gavin Pearson and it was 2-0 when Whitaker drove down the wing before crossing for the unmarked Dorbal to side foot home after 58 minutes.

Wakefield Athletic B's teenage match winner Kieran Noon in their League Cup tie against Kirklands Reserves.

Dorbal found himself celebrating another goal three minutes later after the ball feel kindly into his path from a Jack Rothery corner.

Horse & Jockey responded with a few attempts on goal, but were unable to find any success. It was Athletic who went closest to another goal as Cheng hit the woodwork.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Pearson, Whitaker and Gary Jones.

Struggling Wakefield Athletic A played the first 20 minutes with only seven players and were unable to pick up the momentum as they lost 6-1 to Junk Old Boys in a Premiership Two League Cup quarter-final.

Niall Wood scored their only goal while they mis sed a penalty. Tom Clarke (two), Will Moreno (two), Tom Radley and Jack Davis netted for Junk.

A winning goal in the 115th minute by 17-year-old attacking midfielder Kieran Noon helped Wakefield Athletic B secure a quarter-final berth with a 2-1 win over Kirklands Reserves in the Championship One League Cup.

The tie ended even at 1-1 after 90 minutes, but it was Wakefield who progressed in extra-time.

Athletic made a positive start and almost took the lead in the opening minute when a long clearance from inside his own half by Bubakarr Sillah saw a controlled header and a first-time goal bound effort by James Lewis forced the visiting goalkeeper Michael Daines into a full-length save at the expense of a corner.

Kirklands’s direct style of play forced the home rearguard of Aaron Dooley, Sean Hodson, Sillah and Musa Kabba to be alert and work overtime.

However, the deadline was broken in the 24th minute when a long ball from the left by Sillah saw stand-in striker Suleyeman Kabba close down the Kirklands goalkeeper and force an error. Fellow striker Lewis pounced on the loose ball before dispatching a low shot on target to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

In the 51st minute, Jacob Laskowski won possession on the left before releasing Noon whose run and low drive across the visitors’ goalmouth saw James Lindsay charge in on the blind side only to see him blaze the ball over from two yards out with the goal at his mercy before Andrew Jackson saw his effort blocked on the Kirklands goal-line.

Two minutes later, the visitors deservedly drew level when a break on the right flank saw Carl Lewis square the ball inside to Leigh Rattigan who struck the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

In the dying minute of full-time, Athletic were denied the winning goal when a 60-yard crossfield pass by Andrew Jackson found Lindsay on the right-flank. He beat his marker before racing clear only to be foiled by the stretched legs of Kirklands goalkeeper Daines.

Extra-time was a tight affair with both sides pushing each other from end to end. The home side looked the more threatening with both Lewis and Lindsay forcing point-blank stops from the busy visiting goalkeeper in the first period.

Home keeper Ali Jamegay was called upon to made a reactive stop to deny Kirklands who also missed a golden opportunity with a narrow miss.

The winning goal came late in the second period of extra-time when a teasing cross by Jackson led to a melee in which Noon got the vital touch for the winning goal to spark a huge team celebration engulfing the hero of the hour.

Howdens man of the match award was shared by Suleyeman Kabba, James Lewis and Sean Hodson.

Fryston AFC were in league action in the Wakefield Sunday’s Premiership One and stretched their lead at the top to five points with a 5-1 home win over Peacock Wakefield.

Liam Cooper (two), Jamie Simpson, Corey Davison and Josh Blackmore were all on target.

Two goals by Connor Williams saw Hemsworth MW Sunday to a 2-0 win over West End Terriers in a Premiership Two League Cup tie.

Despite goals from Charlie Thompson and Jack Silverwood, Angel Inn lost their Championship One League tie 6-2 away to Dale Club who had Jack Woods (three), Callum Geldart (two) and Robert Roche on target.

