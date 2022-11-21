Sunday League round-up: Fryston AFC are five alive to go clear at top of Premiership One
Fryston AFC made it back to back important wins in the Wakefield Sunday League's Premiership One.
After beating previous leaders Wakefield Athletic last week they defeated another of their title rivals as they ran out 5-1 winners against Chequerfield who were previously unbeaten in the league this season.
Jamie Simpson, James Dyson (two), Jamie Rollinson and Liam Cooper were the scorers as Fryston led 2-1 at half-time and went on to complete a victory that took them two points clear at the top.
In the only other Premiership One game to beat the wet weather second-placed Peacock Wakefield earned a 3-3 draw away to third-placed Chickenley.
Most Popular
Despite two goals from Joshua Price, Whitwood Metrostars’ bid to climb into the top four in Premiership Two failed as they lost 3-2 to Navigation Tavern.
Travellers Stanley climbed to third in Championship One with a 4-1 home win over College FC.
Championship Two leaders Alverthorpe Athletic forged on as they beat Wrenthorpe Rangers 5-2 with goals from Curtis Whitaker, Rui Ferreira, Thomas Calvert and Samuel Starford.