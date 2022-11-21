After beating previous leaders Wakefield Athletic last week they defeated another of their title rivals as they ran out 5-1 winners against Chequerfield who were previously unbeaten in the league this season.

Jamie Simpson, James Dyson (two), Jamie Rollinson and Liam Cooper were the scorers as Fryston led 2-1 at half-time and went on to complete a victory that took them two points clear at the top.

In the only other Premiership One game to beat the wet weather second-placed Peacock Wakefield earned a 3-3 draw away to third-placed Chickenley.

Jamie Simpson was one of Fryston AFC's scorers in their 5-1 win over Chequerfield. Picture: Angie Breen

Despite two goals from Joshua Price, Whitwood Metrostars’ bid to climb into the top four in Premiership Two failed as they lost 3-2 to Navigation Tavern.

Travellers Stanley climbed to third in Championship One with a 4-1 home win over College FC.