Super sub Jack Woods strikes late as Dale Club edge out Angel Inn in President's Trophy final

The President's Trophy involves the lower two tiers and reserve teams in the Wakefield Sunday Football League with the finalists both playing in Championship One.

In front of a large crowd, it was Dale who posted an early warning as attacking full-back James Chiodo sent in a teasing cross that saw Cole Barrett's powerful goal bound header tipped over by Angel keeper Callum Swift, who again came to his side’s rescue to deny Charle Auty from the resulting corner.

The deadlock was broken two minutes later when a crossfield pass from James Chiodo saw the marauding Callum Geldart ghost on the blind side of a defender to steer his header into the net for Dale.

Dale Club celebrate their President's Trophy final success against Angel Inn.

Matthew Lloyd and Morgan East rallied Angel Inn with industrious work in midfield and they levelled when Jack Silverwood struck with a stunning free-kick into the top corner.

Little happened in the rest of the first half, but after the break Robert Roche headed narrowly wide for Dale and a driving run by Angel’s Bradley Purnell ended with a tame effort.

Dale hit a purple patch and forced the Angel outfit on the back foot for a sustained period. Captain Jack Newell, Rhys McLean, Ben Dobson and Sam Clarke worked overtime to keep the dominant Dale at bay.

Angel keeper Swift came to his side’s rescue time and time again in the face of mounting pressure, denying striker Cole Barrett with a point-blank stop with his outstretched legs before producing another finger-tip save from Will Harris’ effort.

Dale Club's match winning substitute Jack Woods (left) with the winning captain Nathan Dixon and opening goal scorer and man of the match Callum Geldart.

However, he was finally beaten seven minutes from time when a deep cross by Callum Geldart from the left saw substitute Woods stretch his long legs to get the vital touch from close range for the winning strike that brought jubilations both on and off the field.

Credit to Angel Inn, the youngest team in the Wakefield Sunday League, for putting up a spirited and a sporting performance and the youngest referee in the league, Louie Parker, whose officiating was of a high standard.

The match balls were sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure & Community Centre.

Man of the match, sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike), went to Dale Club midfielder Geldart.

This Sunday sees the Wakefield Sunday League’s last final with the Landlord's Trophy final taking place at Crofton Community Centre (home of Nostell MW) with kick-off at 10.30am.