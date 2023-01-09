They were made to work hard for their victory, but came out on top 1-0 thanks to a penalty put away by their highly promising teenage striker Ben Gelder after 25 minutes.

The 17-year-old Gelder now has nine goals in his first season in senior football and is helping Wells challenge for a play-off place come the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have only lost two of their 14 matches in all competitions and are up to fifth place, just three points behind Winterton Rangers in second.

Hemsworth MW match winner Ben Gelder, who scored their only goal against Yorkshire Amateur. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Yorkshire Amateur were no pushovers, however, as they produced a spirited display at the Just Football MDC Stadium.

The hosts had the first chance with Nash Connolly’s near post header going wide after he met Cameron Clark’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ammers tested Wells keeper Ally Hughes with Keanen Mannings’ close range effort well saved before Marcel Chipamunga sent a 25-yard shot over at the other end.

Visiting keeper Oliver Ford had his palms stung as he saved Gelder’s powerful shot then more comfortably smothered a tame back-heeled effort from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Fowler thought he had gave Ammers the lead when his glancing header dropped into the net, but he was flagged offside.

Omar Gikineh forced two more saves from Hughes, but it was the home side who took the lead as Charlie Barks was dragged down in the box and Gelder confidently put away the resulting spot kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors continued to play much better than their league position suggested with Niall Bent glancing a header wide and Fowler’s chip being tipped over by Hughes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half substitute Jakub Hebda made a quick impact as he beat two players in the area only to see his shot saved. From the resulting corner Barks was also denied by Ford.

Wells came inches away from doubling their lead when Clark’s superb strike from range beat the keeper only to come back off the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post then denied the hosts as Gelder cleverly made space, but saw his low shot from the edge of the box strike the woodwork.

Barks went close with a header from a corner and Hemsworth had to settle for a 1-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ammers did come close to equalising in added time, but Ousainey Juwara shot wide.

Hemsworth face a key game this Saturday when they test themselves away against second-placed Winterton Rangers. They are also inaction away to Maltby Main next Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frickley Athletic found sixth-placed Penistone Church too hot for them as they lost their Premier Division game 5-2.

They were two down inside 10 minutes and 3-0 behind at half-time after goals from Leon Hurles-Brook (two) and Jordan Coduri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Charlesworth made it four after the break and Ryan Hallsworth also netted for the hosts, although the Blues did stick to their task with Alhassane Keita – who was unlucky to hit the post in the first half – putting away a penalty and Eivind Johnsen scoring his first goal for the club.