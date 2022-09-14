Ten-man Pontefract Collieries suffer first defeat of season in FA Trophy tie

Craig Rouse’s men faced a tough task away to opponents with a good cup pedigree down the years and although they deserved at least a draw they came away empty handed, losing for the first time this season, 3-1.

North Shields were ahead from the 17th minute when Regan Paterson was left with a tap in on the rebound after new keeper Patrick Boyes –on loan from Hartlepool – had saved an initial effort.

Back came Ponte with Gavin Allott unlucky to see his header hit the post and Mikey Dunn firing over.

Gavin Allott was Pontefract Collieries' goal scorer at North Shields. Picture: Josh Harper

Only a good save then denied Allott before Colls went down to 10 men with defender Jake Picton sent-off after picking up two yellow cards.

Far from disheartened, it was the visitors who scored next when Allott levelled the tie from close range on 65 minutes.

The 10 men were unable to hold on, however, as Connor Oliver put Shields back ahead.

A missed penalty by the home side kept the result in the balance and Colls went close on a number of occasions before Shields made it 3-1 through Brad Hird deep into injury-time.

Ponte are straight back into cup action this Saturday when they travel again to take on National League North side Chester in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup (3pm).

The Toolstation NCE League also resumed on Tuesday with a number of local clubs in action.

Hemsworth MW were looking to continue their impressive start in the Premier Division at home to Barton Town, but lost 2-0.

First half goals from William Waudby and Scott Matthews saw them up against it and they were unable to hit back. Wells had plenty of possession, but did not create many clear chances and will be looking for an improvement, although facing a tough test when away to likely championship challengers North Ferriby this Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Premier, Frickley Athletic hosted Knaresborough Town and won 2-0.

After taking their time to settle they went in front with Ben Hall’s superb 33rd minute free-kick.

The lead was doubled four minutes later when the Blues were awarded another free-kick, from which Richard Collier this time found the net from 25 yards out.

No more goals followed after the break although Frickley hit the woodwork twice and there were good saves at both ends.

Frickley are on their travels to Barton Town this Saturday.

Glasshoughton Welfare went down 2-0 as they hosted Parkgate who had not picked up a point from their first seven league matches.

It was goalless going into the last eight minutes, but two goals in two minutes from visiting centre-forward Ross Duggan proved enough for Parkgate to take the points home.